Ex-Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury to Join Rams’ Staff

After leaving the Commanders, Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly back on an NFL staff.

Kingsbury is joining Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff in an unspecified role, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Peter Schrager.

From 2024 to ‘25, Kingsbury served as Washington’s offensive coordinator. In ‘24, he helped mold quarterback Jayden Daniels into the NFL’s top rookie, and the Commanders reached the NFC championship for the first time since their victory in the Super Bowl since 1991.

In early January, Kingsbury and Washington agreed to part ways, opening the door for Kingsbury to reportedly join McVay’s staff a day after Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the NFL MVP.

Kingsbury—a record-setting quarterback at Texas Tech—has had an adventurous coaching career, ping-ponging from a six-year stint coaching the Red Raiders to a four-year tenure with the Cardinals on the strength of his mentorship of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After Arizona fired him with a career NFL record of 28-37-1 as head coach, Kingsbury worked for USC in 2023 before catching on with the Commanders.

The Rams went 12–5 this season, their most wins since 2022. They defeated the Panthers and Bears in the playoffs before falling to the Seahawks in the NFC championship.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated