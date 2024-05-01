Rams News: Free Agent All-Pro Offensive Vet Considered Best Fit for LA
The Los Angeles Rams have demonstrated their strategic approach to player acquisitions, particularly in bolstering their offensive line. The team's moves, such as signing guard Jonah Jackson from the Lions and re-signing guard Kevin Doston after a stellar 2023 season in L.A., reflect their commitment to maintaining a strong offensive front.
The Rams know the importance of keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford upright. While they've done an excellent job in ensuring that continues, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr believes there's one player out there who could help tremendously. Kerr views free agent All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari as a fit for the Rams.
Best fit: Los Angeles Rams
"Bakhtiari is still one of the top tackles in the game when he's healthy, which is probably why he hasn't been signed since his release from the Green Bay Packers. A First Team All-Pro in 2020, Bakhtiari made five straight All-Pro teams before injuries caught up to him (he missed 38 games over the last three seasons).
The Rams have Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom at left tackle, not really addressing the position in the draft. Giving Bakhtiari an opportunity to win a job and stay healthy is a gamble worth taking."
Bakhtiari was a constant presence for the Green Bay Packers. He spent 11 seasons with the team before getting cut in mid-March. In the first eight years of his career, no one was better than Bakhtiari in his position. He was named a two-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowler. However, since 2021, injuries have derailed the 32-year-old.
At the start of the 2021 season, Bakhtiari was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list; he played only one game. In 2022, he played in 11 games, and in 2023, he was placed on the injured list with a knee injury, having played only one game.
The last thing the Rams need is to add an injury-riddled player to their roster, especially on the offensive line. We all saw how much of a disaster the offensive line was due to the vast number of injuries it sustained. The left tackle position is the most important position outside of the quarterback, and having an unreliable guy, despite the name will hurt more than help the Rams.
The name is still significant, but his play may not be.
More Rams: Why Bill Simmons Is Skeptical LA Will Improve on 2023 Season