How the Rams Can Help Their Own Draft Stock vs. Falcons

Going into Week 17, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back on track with a win on primetime on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons of the NFC South. The Rams are still waiting to get back on the field since their loss in Week 16.

The Rams are looking to come out firing and handle their business like they should against a team that is not going to the playoffs. But the Falcons are still a team that is fighting hard and winning games.

The Falcons are coming off two straight wins and looking to make it three straight against a team that is the favorite to win the Super Bowl. In this game there is also something that both teams are playing for. That is the draft position.

Many forget that the Rams and Falcons made a trade in the 2025 NFL Draft that is going to impact the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams traded their first round pick in 2025, and in exchange for one pick, the Falcons gave the Rams their first pick in 2026.

Rams Looking to Get back on track

Now that is in play on Monday Night. The Rams will not be thinking about that much as they are focused on bigger things. The Falcons are playing with that on the other hand. Usually, at this time of the season, you do not see a team win and better their draft position and stock. But for the Rams, that is exactly what they could do with a win against the Falcons. The Rams hold the Falcons' pick right now at No. 12.

That pick could potentially be in the top 10 for the Rams with a win in Week 17. The Rams are set up nicely for the 2026 Draft, but that is not what they want to be thinking about for a long time. Right now, they are focused on beating the Falcons and putting themselves in a rhythm and creating momentum as they are preparing to make a deep run to win a Super Bowl.

Many will keep their eye on what the Rams do to come back from their loss last week. The Rams are still fighting for seeding, and a win could move them up, depending on how other results fall out in Week 17. The Rams are focused on handling their business, and however it plays out heading into the playoffs, they will handle it then.

