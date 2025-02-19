Insider Shares Insight on Rams' Matthew Stafford's Future
The Los Angeles Rams enter the offseason with questions but plenty of optimism for the future of the franchise. Los Angeles is look to return to the Super Bowl and represent the NFC once again with the NFC West up for grabs.
As highlighted in a recent article, the Rams feature a youthful presence on both sides of the ball that is led by the right mix of veterans, including franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former No. 1 overall selection is nearing the end of his career but remains efficient and, at times, a high-level passer, giving the Rams an ample opportunity next season to make noise.
However, there are questions as to what Los Angeles could do with Stafford this offseason due to his contract situation. He is due $49.6 million with an 18 percent cap hit. There have been rumors about the team starting fresh with new blood at the position.
Sports Illustrated Insider Albert Breer shared some insights on Stafford's future and mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential destination for the veteran Pro Bowl signal-caller.
"The (Pittsburgh) Steelers, to me, remain the most attractive destination for an older veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford or (Aaron) Rodgers, given how many pieces are already in place, the history of the franchise and the presence of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith," Breer wrote.
Breer would also give more insight on whether Stafford could be available at all, citing if the Rams can firgure out his contract situation.
"As for whether or not Stafford will be available? I know some folks close to him think that he ultimately wants to remain in Los Angeles and play for Sean McVay," Breer said. "We’ll see if the Rams can work out the contract part of this, which will determine what’s next."
Stafford is a critical part of the Rams chances of returning to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles should do everything they can to keep him around but it's more likely than not he is able to work out a deal and stay with the Rams to end his career.
Any team they may have interest in Stafford will need to consider his contract as well. There are plenty of moving pieces that will need to be solved in the coming weeks or months as the Rams look place themseleves back on the map as legitimate champions.
