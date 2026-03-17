Rams Signing Jaylen Watson Puts Writing on the Wall for This Rams Veteran

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the way that Trent McDuffie's trade and extension have severely impacted Emmanuel Forbes' ability to stay with the Los Angeles Rams for the future, Jaylen Watson's signing has signaled the likely end for another key contributor.

While Forbes has options considering his age and the possibility of a fifth-year option, that the Rams must decide on this offseason, by signing Watson , the Rams are essentially saying goodbye to Ahkello Witherspoon after three seasons with the team.

Why Watson Signals Witherspoon's Departure

It's not a guarantee that the Rams won't re-sign Witherspoon, it's highly likely as Watson's play, height, and length essentially make Witherspoon a non-factor. If the Rams continue with their three-man corner rotation, Witherspoon would be the odd man out regardless and if they do away for the rotation, Witherspoon provides no value outside of depth.

The Rams have a strict policy that, outside of their backup quarterback, everyone else needs to find some way to contribute, where that would be playing out of position or assisting on Special Teams.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Witherspoon is a pure outside corner who does not play inside or safety. The Rams usually have five secondary positions, and if a sixth is added, it automatically belongs to Jaylen "Tank" McCollough. Those are two cornerback positions and three safety positions. Watson and McDuffie are holding down the corners, with Forbes rotating in, meaning there's no snaps at those positions.

Kam Curl and Quentin Lake play every snap. The only place Witherspoon could rotate is with Kam Kinchens, but that would require Witherspoon to make a positional transition at 31 years of age. Kinchens already plays majority of the snaps and Josh Wallace is more than ready to fill in if needed.'

Witherspoon Deserves Credit

Since joining the Rams, Witherspoon has earned everything he's gotten. In 2023, he essentially had to fill in for Jalen Ramsey after Ramsey was traded and did a brilliant job, helping the Rams rebound from a losing season in 2022 and a 3-6 start to make the postseason, sending off Aaron Donald in style.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Rams didn't re-sign Witherspoon, instead eventually adding him to the practice squad. Witherspoon earned his roster spot, intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone for a last-second win that secured the NFC West a week before a potential winner-take-all game with the Seattle Seahawks, and forced a Sam Darnold fumble in the NFC Wild Card Round that Jared Verse took to the house.

In 2025, Witherspoon got hurt and despite everything, he raced back to rejoin the team before suffering another injury, ending his season. He gave everything he had for the franchise and should be remembered as one of the key players who launched the Los Angeles rebuild.