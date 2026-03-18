Rams Top Three Remaining Needs In Free Agency
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have spent a lot of money in free agency and have addressed a lot of the lingering issues from 2025. However, there are a few more improvements that need to be made. Here are the Rams' top three remaining needs.
1. Coverage/ Blitzing Linebacker
The Rams could go a variety of ways with this but the team needs a linebacker who is either great in coverage and/ or as a blitzer. If the linebacker is good in coverage, they could help the defense, which got exposed by play action last season, and if the linebacker is a good blitzer, that would help the Rams force poor throws into tight windows being squeezed by six coverage defenders...in an ideal scenario.
Nate Landman and Omar Speights are good but they are not enough. One more piece could be the key to fixing the unit's weakest link.
2. Veteran Pass Rusher
The Rams have an exciting core of pass rushers, especially on the edge, but none of them know what it takes to win a Super Bowl. They were cocky going into the NFC Championship game, and Sam Darnold sliced and diced Los Angeles.
A veteran like Von Miller, someone who has done it before, could keep cool heads from the young guns in the key moment, while potentially redefining the Michael Hoecht role due to their unlikelihood of defending against the run based on usage. A savvy veteran who can win customized one-on-one matchups while being a true leader would be game-changing for the defensive line and likely would help take the entire unit to the next level.
Plus, that would allow Jared Verse and Byron Young to play better run defense by being rotated in and out, maintaining their explosiveness and health for the fourth quarter.
3. Legitimate Third Wide Receiver
When the Rams had Demarcus Robinson, it was the perfect situation. A wide receiver three who could operate as a two, Robinson's speed and experience were critical in 2023 and 2025. Perhaps a Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett. Some type of veteran who can get open on third down while not costing that much, and can be easily rotated in and out without issue.
The Rams offense is at its best when it constantly changes personnel, but in the critical moments, Sean McVay wants three wide receivers on the field, so why not give Matthew Stafford three established pass catchers?
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.