Former Rams Gunslinger Expected To Reset Quarterback Market
What is the best way to make millions of dollars? Be a Rams quarterback for more than a day. The organization has either paid or gotten quarterbacks paid throughout the Sean McVay era.
Matthew Stafford signed multiple deals with the team, Jared Goff received two different nine-figure deals from the Rams and Lions, Jimmy Garoppolo has made over eight figures with the Rams, Bryce Perkins will likely get another NFL contract after balling out in the UFL, and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield may be on the verge of a record setting extension.
After the Cleveland Browns, in their sheer brilliance, decided to trade Mayfield away in favor of an injury-riddled passer under suspension, Mayfield was lost. His tenure with the Panthers was awful, and it wasn't until he came to the Rams that Mayfield found the confidence that made him a college football legend.
Since leaving the Rams in 2022, Mayfield replaced Tom Brady on a one-year deal in 2023, and in that year, Mayfield won the NFC South, defeating the Eagles in the Wild Card Round on his way to a three year, $100 million extension.
Mayfield, after reuniting with former Rams assistant Liam Coen, had a career year, becoming one of the best passers in the NFL in 2024. As a result and considering Mayfield will likely demand an extension after this season, another productive year will see Mayfield reset the quarterback market according to NFL.com's senior researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno.
"After bouncing from the Panthers to the Rams in 2022, the former No. 1 overall draft pick latched on with the Bucs on a one-year, $4 million deal in 2023," wrote Holzman-Escareno.
"He proceeded to throw 28 TD passes against 10 picks while leading Tampa Bay to an NFC South title, then inked a three-year, $100 million bridge contract to stay in town. And then he seriously leveled up, totaling 41 scoring tosses (behind only Joe Burrow's 43) while securing a second division title in 2024. With two seasons left on his contract, Mayfield is close to earning another longer-term deal soon. The Baker bank-account glow-up is about to be real."
There are two quarterback markets. The top market and the veteran quarterback market. Mayfield guided a Buccaneers team full of injuries to yet another NFC South crown and if the Buccaneers could've stopped Jayden Daniels on fourth down just once, Mayfield would've moved on to the divisional round once again.
He's deserving of an extension and with new weapons such as Emeka Egbuka and a superstar in the making in Bucky Irving, he will get it.
