Next Bucky Irving? Insider Says Browns' Sampson, Not Rams' Hunter
In 2024, under the direction of former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Bucky Irving of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from being an undervalued RB2 to becoming a top 10 running back in the NFL with 1,122 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, helping power the franchise to their fourth straight division title.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked who would be the 2025 version of Bucky Irving and Breer chose the SEC star from Tennessee, Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson.
"Bucky Irving went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 125th pick in 2024," wrote Breer. "Dylan Sampson went to the Cleveland Browns with the 126th pick this year. Both were uber-productive as collegians, when their programs went to them as “The Guy.” Each packs a punch for a small-ish back. Each fell in the draft for the same sorts of reasons—size and, perhaps, the lack of a real elite trait."
"Both carry an innate feel for the position. Of course, it’s tough to ask for any Day 3 pick to rush for 1,100 yards out of the box. And I don’t really think Sampson will, not with a top-40 pick in Quinshon Judkins also in his draft class. Still, I see the Browns’ second rookie running back as having a good shot to turn some heads as part of a tandem in an offense that figures to be reliant on the run."
While Breer has every justification to say Sampson, I think he named the right conference but the wrong running back. It is my opinion that Jarquez Hunter will be the most prolific running back not named Todd Gurley and he will make Rams fans feel like they're watching Steven Jackson again.
Don't get it twisted. The Rams have receiver weapons galore, but McVay's entire offense is predicated on the run. All the receivers they got can all block. They have two premier guards and two top tackles. They have a veteran in Coleman Shelton. The NFL is playing to prevent the pass, and the Rams have been powered into the playoffs because of Kyren Williams over the past two years, so Hunter will definitely get his opportunities.
Rams On SI did a recent study with RG.com on Kyren Williams and the numbers show that his fumbles come against the top turnover defenses, not due to fatigue. Since that's the case, Hunter may get more opportunities against premier defenses.
That's my argument for Hunter. He's that good and will get enough opportunities to display it. Truthfully, I think the Rams may have two 1,000-yard rushing performers in 2025.
