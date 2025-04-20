2025 NFL Draft: Final 7-Round Rams Mock Draft
It's here. The 2025 NFL Draft is set to commence this Thursday night on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Los Angeles Rams will have a first round selection for the second year in a row after none in the previous eight years since they drafted Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall selection.
Los Angeles is in a great position to take the best player on the board. They have needs at linebacker, tight end, slot receiver, cornerback, and edge rushing depth, hoping to secure some of their key needs with the few early round selections they possess.
Using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, it is now time to predict how this upcoming weekend’s selection process will turn out for the Rams. Let’s dive into this seven-round mock draft.
Round 1, No. 26: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland
One of the missing elements in the Rams offense is a quality pass-catching tight end. While Loveland does not offer high-end blocking ability at the moment, he already possesses a great receiving skill set and lands with head coach Sean McVay, who will put him in great positions for potential mismatches.
Round 3, No. 90: Ole Miss linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr.
Paul is one of those defenders in this scenario where the tape will have to speak for itself. He is an undersized linebacker but plays much bigger in the run game and in pass coverage. Paul is one of the better linebacker prospects in the draft and a Top 100 prospect in this year’s draft.
Round 3, No. 101: Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish
Parrish grades out as a Top 50 prospect on my personal big board ahead of Thursday night and it would be a genuine surprise if he were selected this low in the draft order. Parrish is a great inside-out defender who will likely play at nickel in the NFL due to his below-average size. He’ll allow Quentin Lake to play more at safety as he becomes the Rams No. 1 nickel defender.
Round 4, No. 127: Kansas offensive tackle Logan Brown
The former Top 10 recruit is looking to finish out his development at the next level and a great spot for him would be in Los Angeles behind the aging Rob Havenstein. Brown is a large human with good movement skills and power at the point of attack that fits nicely in McVay’s zone blocking system.
Round 6, No. 190: Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock
This is the time of the draft where Los Angeles begins adding depth and looking for gems that could contribute early in their careers in comparison to other classes. Hancock is an athletic defensive back with great short-area quickness and tackling ability that should allow him to see the field on the third unit.
Round 6, No. 195: Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson
Robinson is a powerful, quick, and smart defender that could see himself as an immediate depth piece in the trenches. He will need some time to develop his deconstruction ability and pad level to earn more time on the field.
Round 6, No. 201: Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
Adding some competitive fire and a successful off-man coverage beater would be a nice pick up for the Rams. Armstrong will bring it as a run blocker and could compete for playing time in the slot.
Round 6, No. 202: Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough
It’s unlikely that Shough falls to the sixth round, but landing him would give McVay a developmental prospect at quarterback to grow under Matthew Stafford.
