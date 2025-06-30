Will the Rams Regret Not Trading Up For Potential Superstar?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has quietly continued to build contenders over the years, simply needing the quarterback to get them over the top. As Tom Brady once did, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, coming off a career year hopes to improve with a new offensive coordinator.
Mayfield's success, despite injuries suffered by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, proved the quality of the roster, including big-time performances by Cade Otton, Bucky Irving, and Jalen McMillian. The Buccaneers proceeded to add a player the Rams were allegedly making calls to trade up for in Emeka Egbuka.
That comes after confirmed reports that the Rams were looking to add Tetairoa McMillian, so it's clear the team was looking for a true WR3, perhaps in anticipation of either Davante Adams or Tutu Atwell's departure.
Regardless, they missed out on Egbuka and early reports out of Tampa Bay state he could be the NFL's next great playmaker.
"Egbuka is going to have a big role in the Bucs' offense, especially with Chris Godwin still recovering from ankle surgery, and even after," wrote ESPN's Jenna Laine. "He has shown up a ton in the short passing game -- really helping Tampa Bay stretch the field horizontally, and at times looking like a running back once the ball is in his hands -- but he's also been on the end of some big plays downfield."
"The thing that sticks out is how cerebral he is," QB Baker Mayfield said. "He's so smart. Right now, I think we could plug-and-play him at every [wide] receiver spot; he understands the offense that well. That's just him being a pro already."
Ohio State has put out continuous NFL talent at the wide receiver position with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Arizona's Marvin Harrison Jr serving as two examples currently terrorizing the division.
Egbuka, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams would have been a formidable force, but it's likely the Buccaneers were going to select Egbuka regardless, and another team would have required a cost too high to make a deal.
Les Snead made the right call, especially with the prospect of Matthew Stafford retiring around the corner. Snead doesn't know when he'll have to replace the quarterback but when he does, he'll need the draft capital to do it.
It's just a what could have been, especially if Egbuka shines in a McVay-rooted offense with Liam Coen's flair added to it.
