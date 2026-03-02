Three Receivers Emerge As Top Rams Prospects After NFL Combine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have done their homework on the top receivers in the draft. Three pass catchers could be the next great in the Sean McVay offense, but can these talents live up to high expectations?

CBS Sports' JP Acosta handed out prospect grades after the NFL Combine. Here are three top pass catchers, their grade, and their potential fit with the Rams.

Carnell Tate

Acosta gave Tate a grade of B.

"If you were expecting Carnell Tate to run sub-4.5, the tape would suggest otherwise, and Tate's 40 time confirmed it," stated Acosta. "Tate ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, slightly slower than my estimated 4.52. However, he posted a 1.61 10-yard split, which is solid and aligns with a player who wins with burst off the line of scrimmage rather than blazing downfield speed.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"I give him a lot of props for running when others in his area-code range, ranking-wise -- Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon -- both chose not to run the 40. Tate did not participate in positional drills, but running the 40 reinforced both his competitiveness and the burst we see on tape. If you liked him before, nothing should change."

Wins with a burst at the line instead of blazing downfield speed. Sounds a lot like Davante Adams. I see Tate as being a threat on the outside that would allow Puka Nacua to dominate from the slot. With Adams' lessons on leverage, Nacua took a massive step up in his game and those same lessons could turn Tate into a superstar.

Plus, once Adams leaves, the Rams would still have a top trio in Nacua, Tate, and the emerging Konata Mumpfield.

Makai Lemon

Acosta gave Lemon a grade of A-

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

" Makai Lemon didn't test, but man, he looked smooth throughout drills and the gauntlet," stated Acosta. "His acceleration was top-notch, he stayed straight down the line, and despite one drop in the gauntlet, he caught the ball well during routes on air. He also cleared several measurable benchmarks, including a 73¼-inch wingspan. He's still a Round 1 lock and could go higher than people think."

I've written about Lemon extensively, so all I'll say is this. Lemon is the perfect mix of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Who wouldn't want that?

KC Concepcion

Acosta gave Concepcion a grade of A-

"Many, myself included, wanted to see KC Concepcion run because he would have looked incredible, but the Texas A&M receiver limited his participation to drills on Saturday," stated Acosta. "Still, he turned in a strong workout, especially when it came to catching the football. His hands remain the biggest question in his profile after seven drops last season, but he looked confident and did not drop a pass. His acceleration through the gauntlet stood out, and I liked his quarterback-friendly tendencies, consistently coming back to the ball."

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"As a receiver in the second tier behind the top three, a strong workout could solidify his first-round case, and I think he locked himself into that range."

Concepcion is an intriguing player, especially as there is a belief he might not cost the Rams the 13th overall selection like Lemon and Tate would, instead possibly falling towards the back of the first round if not into the second.

For a quarterback like Matthew Stafford, playing in rhythm is important, but knowing how and when to go off rhythm is even more important. Puka Nacua is about to make nine figures because he knows when to break away from receivers, break off routes, and when to work his way back to Stafford in the event a play is breaking down. If Concepcion is also that guy, he could secure the targets that Demarcus Robinson used to pick up in years past.

