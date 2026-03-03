Why Drafting a Wide Receiver Early is Critical For Rams

Rams Nation knows the drill: general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were absent once more from the NFL Scouting Combine. This has yet to disable them from making an impact at the next level as they enter the 2026 offseason as sentimental favorites to win it all next season.

The Los Angeles Rams are in a unique position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft this spring. They have the No. 13 overall selection after they traded with the Atlanta Falcons last April and their original No. 29 pick, giving a team with championship aspirations more ways to improve their roster dramatically. While they could go with a pre-2022 approach of trading away draft picks for premium talent, foundational integrity is the most important for this franchise.

However, entering this season, the reigning league leader in receiving touchdowns, Davante Adams, will be 33 years old and turns 34 in 10 months. He is not the same player he was four years ago, and the Rams must begin their search for his heir apparent and more explosive playmaking ability within their offense. That could start in April during the draft.

Why the Rams must draft a wideout early in the draft

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, it was the Puka Nacua show as the team's top playmaker and one of the league's best pass-catchers overall. Adams was a touchdown machine with 14 of them despite missing the final few games of the regular season, producing more in the postseason as well. Adams remains a route-running savant and the master of releases at the line of scrimmage, but the athleticism is fading away quickly.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford found good chemistry in the red zone with Adams, but that could change as Terrance Ferguson could emerge as a top target at tight end during his second season. Yet, Stafford lacks the vertical playmaker who can give opposing defenses nightmares in space and on deeper route planes, which becomes all the more important coming off Stafford's first league MVP.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Rams should consider drafting a wide receiver in the first round, specifically one who could either win vertically or after the catch with explosiveness and lateral movements to make defenders miss in the open field. Ohio State's Carnell Tate comes to mind as a possibility at No. 13, along with Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

At No. 29, Texas A&M's KC Concepcion and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. fit the bill as potential top pass-catchers late in the first round. Day 2 could also present others such as UConn's Skyler Bell, Clemson's Antonio Williams, or Louisville's Chris Bell. One way or another, the Rams will have options in this draft to select someone for the present and future at wide receiver.

