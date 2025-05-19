Rams Warned About Rivals' Underrated Players
The Los Angeles Rams have been involved in a series of nail-biting, heart-racing, heated contests against their hated division foes, and as they begin their quest for their sixth division title in nine years, Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri has warned Los Angeles of these three underrated threats on their rivals.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams
"Williams operated as the Cardinals' primary slot cornerback in 2024, delivering the second-best PFF coverage grade (83.7) among qualifying cornerbacks in the regular season," wrote Macri. "He is set to once again man the slot in 2025 after allowing just a 25.9% first-down-plus-touchdown rate in coverage there this past season — tied for the seventh-best mark among 114 qualifying slot cornerbacks."
"Williams also let up just 0.67 yards per coverage snap while working out of the slot, which was a top-five mark."
With a stacked defensive line and the addition of Will Johnson in the secondary, Williams may have the confidence to take more chance and if the Rams aren't careful, Williams could make a back breaking interception.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Jauan Jennings
"Jennings came into the 2024 season facing a crowded depth chart in San Francisco, between Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and even 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, not to mention the added target competition of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey."
"Despite all odds, Jennings established himself as a top option on offense, ranking in the top 20 in PFF receiving grade (83.7), receptions (77) and yards per route run (2.26) in the regular season among qualifying wide receivers. Thanks to his most recent season, the former seventh-round pick is now in a prime spot to continue his stellar play in 2025."
The Rams should know Jennings well as when he was the WR1 in 2024, a role he's expected to have in 2025, he put a hurting on Los Angeles with 11 receptions, 175 yards, and three touchdowns during the 49ers last trip to Los Angeles.
Seattle Seahawks: S Julian Love
"Love came through with a career year in 2024 as a seemingly perfect fit in Mike MacDonald’s defense, which led to a more complete showing. Love finished sixth at the position in PFF overall grade (81.2) and was one of only two safeties (Kyle Hamilton) to rank in the top 10 in PFF run-defense grade (89.5) and PFF coverage grade (76.1) this past season."
MacDonald is a safety whisperer. He puts players in the right position to make plays, and that's what he's doing right now. Don't believe me, look at Geno Stone with MacDonald and without him.
Find all NFC West content on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra
Discuss the NFC West on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE