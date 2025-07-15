NFL QB Rankings Sets Up Excellent Week Three Showdown
When the Rams travel to Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2025 season, the matchup between the two franchises is set to be one of the most physical, hard-hitting, and hatred-inducing battles of the year, following the team's loss in the 2025 NFC Divisional Round.
While we already know Jared Verse's relationship with the citizens of Philadelphia will take up the headlines, there's a second narrative brewing and it's about the national perception of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP, has outperformed Patrick Mahomes in two Super Bowls, has made the playoffs in four straight seasons, is a championship-winning quarterback, and has ushered the Eagles into their greatest era in franchise history.
However, Hurts was recently ranked as the ninth-best quarterback by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler after Fowler spoke to NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, gathering their opinions.
"Super Bowl MVP at No. 9 and you've got Justin Herbert at 7," Woody said. "I've always said about Justin Herbert, if you build a quarterback in a lab it would be Justin Herbert. He's that type of guy. He has everything that you want. He has the size, the arm, movement, skills. He has all of that. But what Jalen Hurts has is moments. When you need plays to be made, Jalen Hurts makes those plays."
Woody hammered home Hurts performances in the Super Bowl.
"It's disrespectful having Jalen Hurts at No. 9," he said.
So this narrative of Hurts is being painted, and for both sides, the first three weeks of the season will sway public opinion for Hurts, setting up the Rams to be the deciding game.
In week one, Hurts plays longtime rival Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open up the 2025 NFL season. In week two, Hurts played Patrick Mahomes, the number one quarterback on the list.
Then in week three, he faces off against Stafford, who was ranked sixth.
As the Eagles did for Jalen Hurts, the Rams are building a diverse, effective offense, adding Davante Adams to a wide receiver room full of tools.
Terrance Ferguson, once signed, is set to expand the Rams offense while Kyren Williams and Jarquez Hunter look to provide the same effective impact Saquon Barkley has provided to the Eagles.
If Hurts plays well and beats Stafford, he may get the respect he's long deserved from around the league. If Hurts doesn't play well or Stafford wins, Hurts' haters and doubters get more ammo.
Just a little extra fuel for the fire.
