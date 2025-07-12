Rams' Davante Adams: On Verge of Career Season?
Davante Adams can not stop talking about how excited he is about the 2025 NFL season. For a player who has done so much in football, Adams continues to play with child-like joy as he enters a critical point in his career where the next 24 months could determine if he'll be a Super Bowl champion and a Hall of Famer.
During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Adams talked about his relationship with Matthew Stafford and how they have had a productive first offseason together.
“Quite a bit. We got right to it. Had a really productive offseason,” stated Adams. “I’ve worked probably some of the hardest I’ve worked, just feeling really rejuvenated and ready to go win some games.”
Adams has been with the team through OTAs, being an active participant in team sessions, dominating on the football field. Adams has been slicing and dicing the Rams' defensive secondary, a result of his new relationship with Stafford.
“He looks amazing. He looks just like the Matthew Stafford we all fell in love with 17 years ago when he came in doing his thing, so I'm having a lot of fun,” Adams continued.
Adams and Stafford share a long history dating back to their respective time on the Packers and Lions, but whatever hatred their former teams shared has not impacted their growing relationship, a relationship that extends outside the Rams' facility.
"Well, I won't give you too much on that because I mean, we do talk a lot, and I think it's important to have a good connection—especially me getting here, trying to get on the same page with him," stated Adams when asked about his and Stafford's communication during OTAs. "He does such a good job of communicating when I'm out there on the field as I’m going to the line on certain things."
"Maybe it’s something that we talked about, or maybe he wants to test it and see how I’ll run it, and whatever—and then we talk as I come back to the huddle or whatever it is. I called him—we talked last night about a clip that I saw. I gave him a call because there was one where I feel like I could have made a different decision. Just the way he talks in that situation just reaffirms that anytime I have a choice or anything like that, he trusts me to make the decision. That’s the thing—you give that type of confidence and empower your players, you’ll get a good product. So that’s one of the examples."
Two masters of their craft hard at work. Both men are making the most out of their first season together.
