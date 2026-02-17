Why Rams Should Take Advantage of Potential Eagles-A.J. Brown Divorce

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 offseason, no one could have predicted the run of success Brown would bring over the next four years. Four playoff appearances, three division titles, two NFC Championships, and a victory in Super Bowl LIX.

However, it wasn't always sunshine and roses with repeated reports coming out of Philadelphia, detailing Brown's various dissatisfactions with several elements of the Eagles' overall operation. As Brown is set to play his fifth season with the organization, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes it's time for Brown to say goodbye to the city of Brotherly Love.

Manzano Believes The Eagles and Brown Should Divorce

"It’s time to move on from star receiver A.J. Brown and give both sides a fresh start, which shouldn’t be that difficult after the Eagles reached the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl a year ago," stated Manzano.



Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Clearly, the Eagles would rather be a physical, slow-moving offense than have Hurts push the ball downfield to Brown and DeVonta Smith. Also, this could be a good opportunity to see what Smith could do as the No. 1 receiving option as he heads to his age-28 season."



"Brown turns 29 in June and still has plenty to offer on the field. It’s impressive that he still managed to deliver a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season despite how stagnant his offense was in 2025."



"A handful of teams would line up for Brown’s services, especially those needing a boost to get over the playoff hump, such as the Bills, Ravens and Chargers. In return, the Eagles could see a Day 2 pick, which they could use on the right side of the offensive line or on another wide receiver."



Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion is shown congratulating quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Brown and the Eagles should be content with all the wins from the past four seasons and end the drama by going their separate ways."

The Eagles hired former Rams quarterback Sean Mannion to be their offensive coordinator in 2026.

Where the Rams Come Into Play

There is no chance the Rams will be able to make a move for Brown without paying a premium in compensation, and as long as the Rams can keep at least one first-round pick, the Rams should pay the price.

There are very few situations in the NFL for which one player makes the difference and Brown has been that player twice. In Tennessee, he helped the Titans go from playoff contenders to a team on the verge of a Super Bowl trip twice. Now that he's gone, the Titans are bottom feeders again.

When Brown came to the Eagles, they were playoff contenders and now they're champions and the force in the NFC East.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Rams are Super Bowl contenders who have arguably been one play away from a title in 2024 and 2025. Brown makes that play. He makes all the plays. With Davante Adams' age and injury history as cause for concern, Brown solidifies his place as the Rams' outside threat for the next 4+ years while allowing Puka Nacua to make plays from the slot.

Brown would win the Rams a Super Bowl, and that's why the Rams should go after him.

