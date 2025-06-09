Rams' Week One Opponents Make Improvements on Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have a growing problem as their week one opponent, the Houston Texans, have made incredible strides on offense after adding former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator.
Caley's new system, a system described by NFL analyst Brett Kollmann as "Josh McDaniels-ish, but with sprinkles of McVay in there" will give quarterback C.J. Stroud full autonomy at the line of scrimmage while instituting a run first approach that mirrors the Rams usage of Kyren Williams.
Despite already having Joe Mixon, the Texans are in the midst of adding a bit of boom as they're finalizing terms with former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. Chubb will power Caley's gap scheme offense as described by Kollman.
"From what I understand, he was one of the guys that McVay brought in from the Patriots to help streamline the Rams' transition away from being an outside zone heavy team (the Gurley era) into being arguably *the* gap scheme team in the NFL," wrote Kollmann. "Which is always what the Pats were back in the day."
"McVay was already trying to make that transition, but Caley is who helped solidify and perfect it. Per Pro Football Focus from 2022 to 2023, the Rams jumped from 25% man blocking scheme usage (5th) to 42% (1st), and at the same time dropped from 10th to 20th in OZ."
The Texans may also have an improvement from Laremy Tunsil in rookie Aireontay Ersery, as reported by Pro Football Network's Abhinand Variar, is making heads turn in OTAs.
"His frame and wingspan gave him a natural edge on the perimeter," wrote Variar. "Coaches and observers noted his ability to deliver a forceful initial strike, maintain control at the point of attack and mirror pass rushers with quick, balanced footwork. His pass set quickness was particularly promising for a rookie making the leap to NFL speed."
"Mentally, Ersery also looked the part. With 38 career starts at Minnesota, he brought maturity and experience that resonated with the coaching staff. He handled playbook installs smoothly and showed early understanding of recognizing stunts and twists — often a steep learning curve for young linemen."
While Tunsil is a top player, he had a poor 2024, leading the NFL in holding penalties. The Rams may have to deal with a physical force at the line of scrimmage.
The Rams have had poor starts over the last three seasons. If they wish to avoid a fourth, they can't sleep on the Texans.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE