Rams' Sean McVay is Loving His New Offensive Weapon

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the first time since Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson graced the gridiron for a brief moment in 2018, the Los Angeles Rams have a legitimate one-two punch coming out of the backfield.

With a reliable rushing attack that is able to alternate players, McVay's newest weapon has powered the offense, despite limited opportunities.

With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum putting in premier performances in back-to-back weeks, Rams head coach Sean McVay praised his rushing attack.

McVay on the Rushing Attack

“I think the execution," stated McVay. "It's about the players. The players are ultimately bringing it to life and they're executing. I think yesterday was a great illustration of guys getting connected and then I thought the backs got everything that was blocked for and then more. You look at Blake's [Corum] long run, Kyren [Williams] had a handful of good slash running and it always takes all 11. It doesn't necessarily matter what the concept is. They're just bringing it to life. I think they have an ownership and an understanding of what the intent is."

"There's that clarity. There's great communication pre-snap and then the post-snap execution and the strain and finish. The backs are doing their thing. It's been really good, especially the last few weeks. We have to continue to do that because like I've told you guys before, you show me a good offense I'll show you an offense that can do either or.

It's a numbers game and if they want to lean one way or the other, you have to be able to make them pay. I think our guys have done a great job of being able to keep teams off balance. In a lot of instances, we're avoiding third downs because of the efficiency that these guys are having on early downs from a run and when we decide to throw the football perspective.”

An Unselfish Duo

While Williams and Corum are more than happy to take all the available carries, both of their interests rest with the success of the team. With each other's best interests in mind, McVay stated that there's no issue rotating backs.

“I think it's really just trust in both of those players," stated McVay . "Ron Gould does a good job of getting a feel. I think there's a cool understanding of if you need a blow, let the other guy come in. I think Blake articulated it really well in his postgame with you guys yesterday of how they positively spell one another. They positively push one another.

I think Blake's emergence has been awesome. Kyren’s obviously done a great job for the last few years and you're seeing Blake just earn more and more confidence with the production that he's having. It's a special thing to witness. I love the way those two are playing off one another and Ron does a great job with his feel.”

