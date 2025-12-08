Rams House React to High-Stakes Win Over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams headed to the desert looking to get a much-needed bounce-back win over their divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams wanted to get back into rhythm on both sides of the ball. They wanted to fix all the problems they had a week ago. The Rams are a good team when it comes to winning after a loss. Head coach Sean McVay does a great job of making sure his players are ready and puts them in the best position to be successful.

Social Media Reacts to Rams Massive Bounce Back Win

Yeah we shoulda kept running but the rams offense will be fine — Cam (@pastorcam) December 7, 2025

#ramshouse defense finally get pressure on QB...gotta take him down though. — The Pit (@The_Pit_PCU) December 7, 2025

The Rams defensive line has to lead the league in “almost sacks”. Why can’t these young guys ever finish a tackle? — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) December 7, 2025

Salute to Kyren Williams. — Lakers Insiders (@LALInsiders) December 7, 2025

The Rams offense has dominated to start this game.



They've had the ball three times and have scored all three times. They have done that while facing just one third down.



It's been the run game and Puka Nacua leading the charge. — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) December 7, 2025

After three drives, the Rams are running 68% of their plays in 13 personnel with Ferguson, Allen, & Parkinson.



Puka, Mumpfield, and Tae alternating as the WR on the play. — Josh (@JoshiosTweets) December 7, 2025

Kyren Williams I love you — bob Johnson (@bobJohnson11412) December 7, 2025

RB Kyren Williams tied Dick Bass (34) for the 6th-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history. His score in the second quarter marks his eighth TD of the season, which is tied for seventh in the NFL. #Rams | #RamsHouse | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/XajvHiqpMf — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 7, 2025

Quentin Lake is a huge part of what makes the Rams defense great. https://t.co/TWjMCQUOYV — EE (@EEstaris) December 7, 2025

Pass rush saves the Rams from allowing a big game. Good stuff from them so far — Tristan Ell (@Tristan_Ell_FS) December 7, 2025

puka nacua is the best receiver in the nfl. — alexis kraft (@thealexiskraft) December 7, 2025

Just in time for National Offensive Lineman Day. 😇 pic.twitter.com/DBZ9IFlyn2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 8, 2025

OLB Byron Young now has 11.0 sacks this season. The last Ram to record at least 11.0 sacks in a season was Aaron Donald in 2021.

AD really retired two seasons ago and the Rams built a whole capable, dominant defense to replace 😭😭 https://t.co/xHbJ9WsXPn — miya (@meoohhmiya) December 8, 2025

Insane: Puka Nacua embarrassed Will Johnson twice on one route 😭😭



Easily the best WR in the NFL.



pic.twitter.com/WIszRkcwlS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 8, 2025

The rams offense definitely has their own fantasy league and Mcvay is in ts too. — JMo (@JMoTC3) December 8, 2025

Matthew Stafford | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/Ac8Hwh9i8U — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 7, 2025

The Los Angeles Rams have 500 net yards????? — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 8, 2025

RAMS WIN! After a disappointing outing last week, the Rams get right by crushing the Cardinals, 45-17. Los Angeles improves to 10-3 on the season and remains tied for the division lead with Seattle. #LAvsARI #LARams — Brought Back the Los Angeles Rams (@LosAngelesRams) December 8, 2025

very solid rams win today!



they came out with a fire after the brutal loss last week and made sure to take care of business 💪



OL played a perfect game, the rb’s were stellar, puka nacua is HIM, #9 executed & the defense played lights out.



couldn’t ask for more! — alexis kraft (@thealexiskraft) December 8, 2025

