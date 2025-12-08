Rams House React to High-Stakes Win Over Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams headed to the desert looking to get a much-needed bounce-back win over their divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams wanted to get back into rhythm on both sides of the ball. They wanted to fix all the problems they had a week ago. The Rams are a good team when it comes to winning after a loss. Head coach Sean McVay does a great job of making sure his players are ready and puts them in the best position to be successful.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Massive Bounce Back Win
Yeah we shoulda kept running but the rams offense will be fine
Rams defense finally get pressure on QB...gotta take him down though.
The Rams defensive line has to lead the league in “almost sacks”. Why can’t these young guys ever finish a tackle?
Salute to Kyren Williams.
The Rams offense has dominated to start this game.
They've had the ball three times and have scored all three times. They have done that while facing just one third down.
It's been the run game and Puka Nacua leading the charge.
After three drives, the Rams are running 68% of their plays in 13 personnel with Ferguson, Allen, & Parkinson.
Puka, Mumpfield, and Tae alternating as the WR on the play.
Kyren Williams I love you
RB Kyren Williams tied Dick Bass (34) for the 6th-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history. His score in the second quarter marks his eighth TD of the season, which is tied for seventh in the NFL.
Quentin Lake is a huge part of what makes the Rams defense great.
Pass rush saves the Rams from allowing a big game. Good stuff from them so far
puka nacua is the best receiver in the nfl.
Just in time for National Offensive Lineman Day.
OLB Byron Young now has 11.0 sacks this season. The last Ram to record at least 11.0 sacks in a season was Aaron Donald in 2021.
Insane: Puka Nacua embarrassed Will Johnson twice on one route
Easily the best WR in the NFL.
The rams offense definitely has their own fantasy league and Mcvay is in ts too.
Moving up the leaderboard.
The Los Angeles Rams have 500 net yards?????
RAMS WIN! After a disappointing outing last week, the Rams get right by crushing the Cardinals, 45-17. Los Angeles improves to 10-3 on the season and remains tied for the division lead with Seattle.
RAMS WIN!!!!!!!!!!
very solid rams win today!
they came out with a fire after the brutal loss last week and made sure to take care of business
OL played a perfect game, the rb’s were stellar, puka nacua is HIM, #9 executed & the defense played lights out.
couldn’t ask for more!
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.