Will Vikings' J.J. McCarthy Be the Rams' Achilles Heel?

The Minnesota Vikings learned what their exact weaknesses were after getting demolished by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFC Wild Card round. As a result, the Vikings overhauled their offensive line, attacking the interior with the acquisitions of Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, and Donovan Jackson.
However, it may be first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy who could cause the most problems for the Rams when the two franchises meet next, which at this point would likely be the 2026 postseason.
The last time the Rams met the Vikings in the postseason, it was the Rams' defensive line that overpowered the Vikings at the line of scrimmage, teeing off against a stationary. The Vikings offensive line is much improved and McCarthy is anything but stationary.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked about McCarthy's chances of turning into a star player. This is what he had to say.
"Look, in every building you walk into in this profession, you always hear glowing things about two buckets of people: quarterbacks and high draft picks. In the case of McCarthy, he’s both," wrote Breer.
"And while the Vikings are always going to project confidence about McCarthy no matter what, the buzz about him has been real since last training camp when the rookie was dazzling coaches and teammates with a variety of throws before being lost for the year with a torn meniscus."
"Notably, Minnesota didn’t go after a veteran backup quarterback this offseason. They didn’t sign Rodgers. Instead, they stayed the course with McCarthy, who stepped into one of the best situations in recent memory."
"The Vikings are coming off a 14-win season and upgraded an already decent offensive line by adding guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly, both from Indianapolis, on multi-year deals. Factor in the return of left tackle Christian Darrisaw from a knee injury, and the Vikings’ offense should be scary."
"By the way, the last time a team that won 14-plus games turned over the reins to a quarterback with no NFL experience? Brian Griese with the 1999 Denver Broncos, who took over for the retiring John Elway. It’s been a while."
The Rams have trouble handling dual-threat quarterbacks. Just look at how many times Kyler Murray has burned the Rams. Just because the Rams win doesn't mean anything. Look at the numbers Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and others have put on the franchise.
McCarthy changes the Rams' entire game plan. He must be kept in the pocket, which limits pass rushing lanes, and linebackers must keep an eye on him at all times. With players like Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson to worry about, McCarthy might be the Rams' biggest Achilles heel in the NFC.
