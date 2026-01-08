Puka Nacua Talks Rams' Playoff Ambitions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued preparations on Wednesday, checking all their boxes before flying out to Carolina as they will play the Panthers on Saturday, kicking off this year's postseason.

The Rams, the fifth seed in the NFC, look to avenge a sloppy loss in the rain that served as the catalyst for their rocky finish to the season. Before and after their practice, Chris Shula , Mike LaFleur, Jared Verse , and Puka Nacua spoke to reporters regarding a variety of topics.

They spoke on their preparations, perspectives on the game, lessons learned from the matchup and much more.

Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below

Performing in the Postseason

Nacua spoke about the expectations of the team coming into the playoffs during his presser, touching on a variety of topics before the matchup.

“It's something that coach preaches all the time, but they're totally and completely present," stated Nacua. "I feel like there was a moment of excitement to finish off the regular season right, but also the moment of realization that this is an opportunity that in front of us where we feel like we have the pen in our hand. We have the opportunity to write our own story. It started Sunday after that game when we had our final break and we congratulated coach on his 100th win. We said, ‘Hey, we're going for a little bit more.’”

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after the catch as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (50) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In 2023 and 2024, Nacua was heavily targeted in the playoffs, and many expect the same in 2025. Nacua spoke about the high volume of targets he receives, shaking away any notion that he's upset at all the passes that come his way.

“I think it’s a blessing," stated Nacua. "I love the opportunity. I think it's fun, especially in the new way our offense runs or this 13-personnel. You come down to a third-down and you see three big guys leave the field and then three smaller guys come out the field. I think it's a statement to who we are as an offense, especially our receiver room, to put that challenge on us and to go out there and executing those critical moments.”

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after the catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Davante Adams coming back into the lineup and after Tyler Higbee's return last week, the Rams have their full arsenal of weapons back and are ready to use them to the highest ability.

