Why Rams' Kobie Turner Feels Empowered
Aaron Donald retired nearly 17 months ago, but that doesn’t mean he’s left the Rams. His legacy lives on in the approach and play of the five top-100 draft picks Les Snead needed to replace the future Hall of Famer.
And unlike Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner played with Donald in 2023.
“For me,” Turner said Monday, “I had a ton of personal responsibility when I was lining up with A.D. because it was my job to get him off the slide, go crease it, go pick the center, get him off the slide. But now it's all four of us, all five of us, however many out there on that front. And we each have a specific job within a given framework of a play and there's specific opps that are written for all of us.”
A significant responsibility for a third-year player
The specific opportunity for Turner now is leadership, even though he’s only entering his third season. A 6-2, 297-pound defensive end selected in the third round of the ’23 draft, Turner already has 17 career sacks, including eight last year. And that doesn’t include the three he added in the 2024 playoffs.
- “It feels really empowering,” Turner said. “Then also it's a big responsibility. But what I've felt all this camp and really as it's built up into this camp and as the season last year progressed is that it's not just me who's leading. Everybody has their own individual ways.
- “We’re all one unit together. But it definitely means a lot for me to be the head of the snake. That's a big responsibility. So, I got to stay on my Ps and Qs, and I'm excited about that. That keeps me going to be able to lead this group. I can't be slacking, I can't not be making plays, I can't not be producing because this group is too talented. We have way too much fire.”
Head coach Sean McVay, who attempted to lure Donald out of retirement last October, realizes he’s sitting on a goldmine with his young defensive front. He said Monday that the Rams’ defensive line is the real deal and can certainly serve as a catalyst to spur the entire team.
“As a front, we talk about how important it is for those guys to be able to set the tone for the second and third levels,” McVay said, referring to the linebackers and defensive backs. “It’s about all 11 playing as one, but I've been really pleased with the growth and improvement of those guys. Kobie Turner going into his third year has really just done a great job of naturally leading and I think you can expect to see the same thing from Byron Young.”
New nose tackle moved only 30 miles
Poona Ford at the end of the season might be the critical piece the Rams were missing. An unrestricted free-agent nose tackle who signed a three-year, $27.6 million deal to leave the Chargers in March, he moved only 30 miles up the 405 freeway from El Segundo to Woodland Hills.
Moving guards and centers across the line of scrimmage is where he’ll earn his money for that catalyst defensive front, and he has bonded well with second-year nose tackle Tyler Davis.
“He's been awesome,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said Friday. “He's been what we hoped and more. We really like him. Really like him in the D-line room. He's quiet outside the room, but in there you can tell they got a great rapport, especially with Kobie, Fiske, T.D., those guys. He's been really impressive so far, so excited to see him in pads here.”
