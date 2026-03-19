Inside the Rams' DL Room Before the Draft

The Los Angeles Rams' success last season was built on complementary football. Their defense and offense worked together, and neither side faltered in their standard of excellence. However, it's a fact that their defense did let them down in the biggest moments of last season.

That's why the Rams went out and traded for Trent McDuffie . The Seattle Seahawks just won a Super Bowl on the backs of their dominant defense, and if the Rams want to stay in pace with them, their defense has to get better. While not their secondary, how does their defensive line look heading into next season?

Defensive Line Overview

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starting off strong with "The Conductor", Kobie Turner made second-team All-Pro last season based on how much he disrupted opposing offensive lines. 48 total tackles, seven sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception, there was little Turner couldn't do on the field. Turner is entering the last season of his rookie contract, and the Rams would love to have him back on the team.

He's an integral part of their defensive line, but I fear he may end up being a cap casualty. The 2026 offseason is a big one for the Rams, with players like Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson up for contract extensions as well. They have to decide which players to keep carefully, and I have a feeling Nacua's contract is going to reset the market based on how much Alec Pierce was paid.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Braden Fiske was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist along with college teammate Jared Verse, but unlike Verse, he wasn't able to build off that success. Fiske's name circulated trade rumors due to his sophomore slump, and if he continues to disappoint, the Rams should look to move off him.

They don't have a backup in place whose contract is longer than Fiske's, so I'd expect them to look for a defensive end in the draft. I like seeing Fiske play, but he regressed in every category last season. Even though he's under contract until 2027, he's fighting for his starting spot next season.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finally, their nose tackle is Poona Ford. One of the most underrated signings of last offseason, his impact was felt immediately. Their linebackers and edge rushers have such an easier time with Ford in the middle of the line because you can't let him be.

He takes up so much attention and space on the offensive line, and the Rams are hoping he can provide that same impact next season.