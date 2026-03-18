Three Reasons Chris Shula Should Have a Breakout Season For Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the past two seasons, the Los Angeles Rams defense has been commanded by defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Shula, who's been with the franchise since Sean McVay became head coach. Shula has had his moments of pure brilliance and has had times for which his product was not to standard.

What no one can deny is that no defensive coach in the NFL has done more with less and has developed players faster than Shula. With massive new additions, here's why Shula should have one of the NFL's best units in 2026.

1. He Can Control the Math and Thus the Pen

Let's break things down. After re-signing Kam Curl and adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to his secondary, Shula now has two shutdown corners on the perimeter and a centerfielder in Curl who will maintain the top, shrinking the field of play.

That means the Rams have the confidence to send a fifth rusher on passing downs, as he has defenders who can cover space and receiver movements at the line of scrimmage. If the Rams rush five, the opposition either must counter by adding a blocker or risk five one-on-one matchups across the line of scrimmage, matchups the Rams have proven to win easily.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Thus, it's likely four eligible receivers against six defenders in coverage. Shula could then use playmakers like Kam Kinchens and Tank McCollough to blitz, fake blitz, set traps, or do a variety of things that would allow the defense to continuously play on the front foot. Either way, the math is in his favor, either in premier coverage defenders or in penetrating numbers into the opposing backfield.

2. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske Should Increase Their Sack Numbers

Due to the skills of the corners, opposing teams will not have as easy time passing, as the Rams can cover any receiver skillset due to their depth and talent. As a result, Verse and Fiske, who are both entering the critical third year of development, should have the time needed to put quarterbacks on the ground, especially since Shula controls the math.

3. The Rams' Interior Defensive Line Is Set To Control The Line

Shula will say himself that the Rams have to earn the right to rush the passer, and teams were countering this philosophy by passing out of typical run formations, as the personnel was not built to rush the passer.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images