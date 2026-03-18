Three Reasons Chris Shula Should Have a Breakout Season For Rams
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the past two seasons, the Los Angeles Rams defense has been commanded by defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Shula, who's been with the franchise since Sean McVay became head coach. Shula has had his moments of pure brilliance and has had times for which his product was not to standard.
What no one can deny is that no defensive coach in the NFL has done more with less and has developed players faster than Shula. With massive new additions, here's why Shula should have one of the NFL's best units in 2026.
1. He Can Control the Math and Thus the Pen
Let's break things down. After re-signing Kam Curl and adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to his secondary, Shula now has two shutdown corners on the perimeter and a centerfielder in Curl who will maintain the top, shrinking the field of play.
That means the Rams have the confidence to send a fifth rusher on passing downs, as he has defenders who can cover space and receiver movements at the line of scrimmage. If the Rams rush five, the opposition either must counter by adding a blocker or risk five one-on-one matchups across the line of scrimmage, matchups the Rams have proven to win easily.
Thus, it's likely four eligible receivers against six defenders in coverage. Shula could then use playmakers like Kam Kinchens and Tank McCollough to blitz, fake blitz, set traps, or do a variety of things that would allow the defense to continuously play on the front foot. Either way, the math is in his favor, either in premier coverage defenders or in penetrating numbers into the opposing backfield.
2. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske Should Increase Their Sack Numbers
Due to the skills of the corners, opposing teams will not have as easy time passing, as the Rams can cover any receiver skillset due to their depth and talent. As a result, Verse and Fiske, who are both entering the critical third year of development, should have the time needed to put quarterbacks on the ground, especially since Shula controls the math.
3. The Rams' Interior Defensive Line Is Set To Control The Line
Shula will say himself that the Rams have to earn the right to rush the passer, and teams were countering this philosophy by passing out of typical run formations, as the personnel was not built to rush the passer.
Kobie Turner should remain a top force but Poona Ford and Tyler Davis took massive steps in improving their pass rushing attack, while keeping control of the line of scrimmage. With confidence in cornerbacks, the Rams can help add resources to stopping the run and the more that happens, the defensive line's confidence grows. With good players and strong depth, teams shouldn't have as much success as they did last season.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.