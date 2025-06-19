Are the Arizona Cardinals a Concern To the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting situation in the NFC West. Despite parting ways with WR Cooper Kupp, the 2024 Division Champs seem to have a stronger roster this upcoming campaign with the additions of defensive tackle Poonai Ford and wide receiver Davante Adams.
However, the rival San Francisco 49ers are favorites across the NFL, but the other two franchises that make up the division are intriguing in their own right.
The Seattle Seahawks acquired Kupp and QB Sam Darnold, but the arrow is pointing down considerably with other player departures.
And then there's a team that has only won five division titles in their entire existence, with none since a 13-3 record in 2015. The Arizona Cardinals, an enigma of epic proportions. O
n the latest episode of On SI's "The Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast", Host Claudette Montana and NFL Senior Writer Hondo Carpenter discussed the team from the Valley of the Sun, their quarterback in Kyler Murray, their new defensive pieces and if the Rams should be concerned about them heading into the season.
"Two things I would say there," commented Carpenter when asked should the Rams be concerned heading into the season about the Cardinals. "No. 1, I don't know that Kyler Murray is great. I don't know that anybody knows if he's great. He's got great talent. But to be great, I think you have to win at a higher level. And No. 2, this is no disrespect of Kyler, no disrespect to the ownership team, but until the Cardinals prove they're relevant to the Rams and they're relevant to others, I don't think you can take them seriously.".
Carpenter continued, "Again, not a slam in the organization, not a slam on ownership or coaches or players. I've had friends that have played for that team. It's just the reality. It's like the old Detroit Lions, until you prove yourself relevant, you're not. And so I would say this, until they prove themselves relevant. I think the biggest thing standing in the way of the of the Rams is the Rams. They need to approach this season is if we're competing against ourselves. And I don't think the Cardinals, until they prove it, are even worth one second of their time".
