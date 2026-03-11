The NFC West Is the Rams' to Lose

The NFC West was projected to be one of the most grueling divisions of football next season. On top of having the reigning Super Bowl champions, they'll also have the former Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and the MVP.

Even if the Los Angeles Rams are heading into next season with plenty of reasons to be confident, being in one of the toughest divisions isn't going to make things any better for them. How did free agency shake up things in the Rams' favor?

Big Winners

Sean McVay and the Rams should be looking at how free agency has gone in their division and be elated at the results. They're clearly the team that has improved the most and maximized their chances to win it all next season.

The Trent McDuffie trade, in conjunction with the Jaylen Watson signing and Kam Curl extension, addresses one of their biggest concerns on defense. Their offense was already golden last season, but bringing back Tyler Higbee and David Quessenberry gives them depth and continuity. They had plenty of money in free agency and chose to use it wisely.

The NFC West's next biggest spender was the Arizona Cardinals, and this was a team that didn't make the most of their cap space. Addressing both of their lines and getting new pieces on offense looks good on paper, but it doesn't add up to much when they'll have the worst quarterback room in their division.

The San Francisco 49ers are the runner-ups to the Rams as big winners. Mike Evans is older and injury-prone, but he does give them an experienced veteran who wants to be there. Other than that, they prioritized special teams by bringing back their kicker and long snapper, which has increasingly become one of the most important facets of the game.

The Seattle Seahawks posed the biggest threat to the Rams next season, and they are easily the biggest losers of free agency in this division. Bringing back Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe is cool and all, but their roster has been gutted from last season.

Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, and Boye Mafe will all be on different teams next season. That coveted defense of theirs is losing some of its brightest defenders, and I believe Walker III's departure will affect them more than they think. The draft hasn't occurred yet, so things are subject to change, but it looks like the NFC West is the Rams' division to lose.