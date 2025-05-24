How Does the NFC West Stack Up in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams will be the favorites to win the NFC West in 2025. The Rams won it last season after a great second half.
Last season, the Rams were not favorites to win the division, but with the team that the Rams are bringing back and the players they got in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, they are the ones that will be hunted next season.
Even with the Rams being favorites, it does not mean the division will come easily to them. Over the years, we have all seen how hard and tough the NFC West still. In this division all the teams have a chance to beat each other, no matter how their season is going. Any given Sunday in the NFC West, you can see anything go down, and it will be no different next season.
The Rams got better over the offseason and will look to take full control of the division next season. The rest of the division seems to take a step back in terms of adding new players that will help them win next season, but it is not a given that the Rams will run away with the West.
One thing that the Rams do well, is that they never overlook any opponent, especially their divisional rivals.
The Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and the Arizona Cardinals all have questions about whether they are going to be the same teams they were over the last few seasons. For the Rams, they expect to be better next season and have put themselves in a position to be a contender in the NFC and to win it all. But their first step is to win the NFC West.
PFF ranked the NFC West as the third hardest division in the NFL.
Cumulative over/under win total: 37
"If the Cardinals take the next step — and there’s reason to believe they can — the NFC West could turn into a four-team slugfest. Kyler Murray quietly posted his second-highest big-time throw rate (4.7%) in 2024 while keeping his turnover-worthy play percentage at a career-low 2.4%. With the defensive reinforcements Arizona added this offseason, they’re well-positioned to push for a 10-win campaign," PFF said,
The Rams remain one of the toughest outs in the league, and if not for the blizzard in their playoff game against the Eagles, they might have been on their way to the NFC Championship Game. Seattle faces more uncertainty, with Sam Darnold stepping in at quarterback and no D.K. Metcalf in the receiving corps. As for the 49ers, health will be the biggest variable, but one key area they addressed was the run defense, which ranked 28th in the NFL last year in terms of run-defense grade. Their draft class should go a long way toward correcting that."
