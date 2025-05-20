Will 2025 Be Last Ride For McVay and Stafford Era?
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford are one of the best coach-quarterback duos in the National Football League. Since coming together in Los Angeles, they have done some special things. They have won a Super Bowl and been to many playoffs together. Now in 2025, they look to get back to the big game and see if they can add to their legacy.
The Rams have gone all in next season in trying to achieve that. All the moves the Rams have made are pointed to having one thing in mind, and that is winning it all once again.
It could also mean that they know that the time is almost up for Stafford, as he is in his back nine of his career, and it can also be the time for McVay as well. Stafford's long-term future has been openly talked about before, but especially this past offseason.
This offseason, the Rams did not know if they were even going to get Stafford back for next season. There were a lot of possible scenarios that can have ended with Stafford on a different team. But that was not the case as the Rams were able to figure out a new deal and keep him on their roster for the 2025 season.
For McVay, that was a key for them this offseason. McVay is one of the best coaches in the league. He and Stafford just go hand in hand and they do great things together. The trust that the two have in one another is special, and they keep it real with each other all the time. But can this be the last ride for them together as members of the Rams franchise?
Every season, it is a possibility for things to change in Los Angeles. And in 2025, it can be the last season for this era of the Rams, especially if the Rams go all the way once again and win it all. That will be a great way to go out for either of them.
We can also see one of them or both call it a career and enjoy their time away from the game. But whatever happens, Stafford has had a great career.
