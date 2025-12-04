The Epic NFC West Challenge Facing the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are in one of the best divisions in football, if not the best one in football, this season. They are currently in first place, but that is only because of a tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks.

They are both 9-3, and the San Francisco 49ers are also breathing down their neck, sitting half a game behind them. It is going to be a battle to the end of the season, and it is going to be fun to watch this division play out.

The Rams are looking to regroup this week and bounce back from their loss last week. They want to get back to playing their style of football. The Rams are the favorites right now to win it all, but they know they need to handle their business in the division first before they can think about their playoff run.

Rams in Tight NFC West Race

"Since you mentioned the NFC West, I'll dive in there. It's possible the two best NFC teams play in the West, and when the Rams and Seahawks met earlier this season, the Rams prevailed, but only after a missed last-second field goal attempt," said Dan Graziano of ESPN. "The rematch in Week 16 in Seattle could decide the division champ, as both teams are 9-3. But the injury-riddled 49ers miraculously sit a half-game behind them at 9-4 heading into their bye week."

"This is an outstanding three-way race that could still tip San Francisco's way if the Rams and Seahawks slip up slightly. The Niners have benefited from a bit of a soft schedule, and they emerge from the bye with a Week 15 matchup against the woebegone Titans. But they finish with games against the Colts, Bears and Seahawks, each of whom occupies at least a share of first place in their respective divisions."

"The Rams still have two games against the 3-9 Cardinals along with a trip to Atlanta, but their toughest non-Seattle game takes place at home against the Lions in Week 15. The Seahawks have road games left in Atlanta, Carolina and San Francisco to go with home games against the Colts and Rams."

If the Rams do not handle business, they could not only be out of the NFC West title, but also could be on the road on wild card weekend, instead of a week off and teams having to go through SoFi Stadium. That is something that is important for any team. The Rams want it all, and they are going to be a tough out if they get it all the way they want it.

