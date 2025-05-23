Rams Responsible for One of NFL's Best Offseason Moves
The Los Angeles Rams have greatly improved this offseason. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus thinks the addition of Adams a huge for the Rams.
"Davante Adams may be advancing into his 30s, but he still wins plenty of man-to-man matchups. Last season, he recorded an 83.3 receiving grade versus man coverage. His new teammate, Puka Nacua, ranked 4th on that same list. Meanwhile, the player Adams is effectively replacing, Cooper Kupp, recorded a receiving grade below 67.0 against man coverage in each of the past three seasons," Wasserman said.
After playing for two of the worst teams in the National Football League last season, Adams explained why the Rams were the perfect team for him at this stage in his career. The veteran wide receiver is arguably in one of the best situations of any player in the National Football League next season.
"Well, obviously going to the [Las Vegas] Raiders after leaving Green Bay was what I thought was a storybook [ending] at that time. It was an amazing opportunity, but being from California, coming back, being really close to home, having my family in my backyard, and a lot of friends that are in the area... having my support system. I'm a really simple dude," Adams said.
"My family and friends mean a lot to me, so being able to have them have easy access to me out here, it's a good feeling for me just knowing I get to have that support, keep it real tight, and stay close to family. Like I said, being a part of a great franchise and a great team that made a great push last year. I'm just here to be another piece to hopefully get over the hump."
The Rams need Adams as much as he needs them. The veteran wide receiver was headed nowhere fast in Las Vegas and New York. Los Angeles should be in good shape this upcoming season. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready to work with Adams.
"He's been great. Obviously played against him in the division [when Stafford was in Detroit], have been a fan of his from afar on the other sideline for a long time, and what he's been able to do in the league kind of speaks for itself, but then getting to be around him personally every day, working with him, throwing to him, just seeing the kind of professional that he is, he fits right in," Stafford said.
Talk to us on Facebook, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also talk to us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss any content!