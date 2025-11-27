Why Rams' Legend Kurt Warner Is Loving the Davante Adams Addition

The Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the National Football League right now. They are the best team from top to bottom. They have a great defense and a great offense. The Rams have been one of the best teams all season, if not the best. They had their ups and downs early on, but right now they are playing the best they have all season. It is something a team wants to do at this point in the season. The Rams are the team to beat, and they are looking to do something special this season.

One piece that the Rams got this offseason that made the team better was signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams was a surprise signee by the Rams, by many because they already had a great offense, but Adams takes it to another level. The Rams knew what they were doing by going after Adams. One area that Adams has really helped the Rams is in the red zone. He has been a touchdown machine for the team and leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kurt Warner on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kurt Warner on Davante Adams

"Matthew Stafford , who is one of the most physically talented quarterbacks we have ever seen," said Rams legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. "We talked to Davante [Adams] about how great Matthew [Stafford] is at manipulating defenses, the no-look passes, and all that stuff. And then, not only the fact that will you get Matthew Stafford, but you will also get Puka Nacua. Another No. 1 receiver like yourself. Teams do not know who to cover."

"He [Adams] is probably thinking, I hit the lottery on this one. And throw in a little Sean McVay in there, who knows how to dial it up and mix it up in there. It is fun to watch. I am interested in seeing if anybody can slow them down, with the teammate they got on both sides of the ball, the rest of the year.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Most importantly, I am having the most fun playing that I have ever had," said Rams wide receiver Davante Adams. "Really grateful to play for a team like this. It is hard to put your finger on what makes it feel like that, but it is just one of those teams where he just has fun together. Everybody, you could see from the celebrations to the intense moments out there. It is just one of those things we really enjoy. Sean [McVay] is always talking about how to always be totally present."

