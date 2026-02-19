Proof Rams Have the Opportunity for a Massive Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a team that enters the 2026 offseason in a perfect position to re-establish themselves as the force in the NFC. As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to spend boatloads of money to maintain their championship roster, a recent report states the Rams have the cap space and draft picks to reach their ultimate goals if they build their team properly.

Why The Rams Have More Than Enough to Win

NFL.com's Zak Koeppel states that the Rams have the fifth highest ranking for offseason resources as their success as a team over the last several years, paired with their cap space availability and draft capital have set them up for an explosive offseason.

"Los Angeles might be in the best position of any NFL franchise this offseason, considering both current roster and available team-building currency. The Rams rank ninth in draft capital, but they're one of four teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2026 draft. Their extra Round 1 selection (No. 13 overall) comes courtesy of the Falcons, who sent the pick to L.A. in order to re-enter last April's first round and select James Pearce Jr."

"This puts the Rams in an unfamiliar situation, seeing how they're currently set to make as many first-round picks this year as they did in the past decade (Jared Goff in 2016 and Jared Verse in 2024)."

"The Rams also rank inside the top 10 in cap space with over $46 million available to them. Making this situation even sweeter: Almost all of Los Angeles' key offensive and defensive pieces are already locked up for 2026 and beyond. Plus, 2025 MVP Matthew Stafford announced at NFL Honors that he'll be back in 2026, so the Rams should be a very dangerous team once again."

Koeppel also stated the Rams have the eighth-best cap situation and ninth-best draft capital situation. Koeppel believes the Rams' biggest need is at offensive line, cornerback, safety, wide receiver, and quarterback.

What Does This Mean For The Rams

It means that while the "f them picks" era is a concept of the past, being aggressive this offseason will be the mindset of the Rams moving forward.

“Going back to what I mentioned earlier," stated Rams GM Les Snead in early February. "If Matthew decides to come back… and I don't know how much it weighs and how you balance each because we definitely think about there is a vision to have sustained success over time.

There's a balance there. If Matthew decides to come back, I do think there’ll be an element where whether it's 51-49, whether it's 52-48, whether it's 60-40, let's definitely make the most of the time we have with Matthew because as we just discussed, the type of season he had, the type of season that he's still showing that he can have, there are only so many of those left. Those are some moments that you want to take advantage of for sure.”

Stafford will return, so take Snead's words and this report as you will, but it does appear the strategy for the Rams in 2026 is set.

