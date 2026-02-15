Why Rams Should Consider Ty Simpson in First Round

One of the most intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason is the Los Angeles Rams and their pursuit of being a favorite to win Super Bowl LXI at their home stadium on Valentine's Day 2027. The approach by the franchise in recent years has suggested long-term stability with foundational construction, but having come just one win short of reaching Super Bowl LX, that approach could change.

The Rams could bite hard on another "all-in" offseason with the risk of being put into draft capital and salary cap despair in future seasons. There is no telling what is happening in the mind of general manager Les Snead, but the longtime front office czar, along with head coach Sean McVay, may stick with their current approach. This is where McVay could come in regarding his quarterback.

Matthew Stafford was the NFL MVP this past season, showcasing that he is still playing at a high level despite a degenerative back issue that could be an issue again this offseason. As I argued last offseason and will do so again, it is time to begin the search for Stafford's successor and for McVay to begin developing a young quarterback. That's why Alabama's Ty Simpson should be in serious consideration at No. 30.

Why Simpson should be in Rams first-round conversation

I get it: Simpson isn't everyone's cup of tea. He teetered off in performance and consistency toward the end of last season and could've transferred to earn another season under his belt as an inexperienced quarterback. However, the talent is all there for him to be a quality NFL starter in a few years.

Simpson has the accuracy, poise, processing ability, eye discipline, and pocket awareness to be a fun passer in a McVay system. The problem is that McVay has experience coaching a young quarterback with limitations (Jared Goff), and everyone saw how that turned out. The question people will be asking is how this is any different.

It is different because Simpson wouldn't be thrown into the fire and would be in no rush to be a starter at the next level. There is not a coach in the world I would want to develop a young signal-caller behind an aging MVP than McVay, who would help the former Alabama standout with eye manipulation, processing with pressure, and overcoming a lack of dynamic athleticism.

McVay is a different coach than he was five years ago, ever-evolving to find new ways of beating his opponents. It will be helpful to him and Stafford knowing that there is a successor in place, as Simpson has the toolkit to be a formidable quarterback in the NFL with the patience and evolution as a player. If Snead, McVay, and Stafford agree on Simpson being the choice at No. 30, it is one less worry for at least the next five years.

