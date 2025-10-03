Rams House Griefs After Brutal Rams Loss
The Los Angeles Rams opened up Week 5 on Thursday Night Football against their NFC West divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams were at home at SoFi Stadium, but as we have seen in a lot of games at SoFi, it was a big 49ers crowd.
The Rams knew what to expect, and it was a big game for both teams. They both came into this match-up with a 3-1 record, and it was a big game because at the end of Week 5, one of these teams could be at the top of the NFC West alone.
It was a game that the Rams were expected to win, but being that it is a divisional game and it was played on a short week, again could happen in these types of games. These two teams know each other very well, and so do the head coaches. It is always a tough, hard-fought game when these two teams link up. The Rams wanted to come out and show who they are on both sides of the ball and continue their dominance.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Big NFC West Win
"Cool element from Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, who has climbed the ranks in the organization and served as HC for a game this preseason."
"lol christian mccaffrey is their entire offense. the rams should probably focus on stopping him."
"How Christian McCaffrey is moving tonight"
"I don’t want to jinx it, but that was a beautiful opening drive for the Niners. No stress. They just kicked the Rams gently in the groin until they fell over."
"A little too easy there from the Rams defense.
Mac Jones finds Tonges in the end zone for a touchdown.
Rams defense gave up 1st-and-15 and 1st-and-20 conversions on that drive. Mac Jones was 5-for-5. Gotta make it more difficult."
"First career reception for T-Ferg is a GEM!"
"Didn’t think I’d have to say this tonight but maybe Kyle should stop running the ball and just let Mac do his thing lol. 49ers RBs averaging 2.8 ypc.
Just throw the ball. Run blocking stinks."
"Rams way more efficient than 49ers, 7.2 to 5.2 yards per play. Dominating on both lines of scrimmage. Big advantage here."
But the 49ers have taken them to deep water tied. They've given themselves a chance at a greasy win
"i hope everyone has been watching prime vision tonight to see what matthew stafford does throwing over the middle. clinic."
