Why the Rams Might Get Shut Out of NFL Awards

The NFL season is long and tumultuous. In a year when there seemed to be a lack of a complete contender or a runaway favorite, the Los Angeles Rams came for the throne and maintained it for months. Unfortunately, in the past two weeks, they've looked absolutely mortal.



In two games, LA went from the undisputed Super Bowl favorite to tied with the Seattle Seahawks in betting odds at +550. In that span, they lost control of the No. 1 seed in the conference and are no longer in the running for the NFC West title. Now, the Rams have to win four straight road games if they want to win another championship in the Matthew Stafford era. Home-field advantage and favor weren't the only things Los Angeles lost during their two-game skid against the 'Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons.

Rams' Awards Odds Ahead of Week 18



The Los Angeles Rams weren't just in the driver's seat for the top spot in the NFC, but they were well represented at the top of the odds for a couple of different individual awards. Unfortunately, their losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons changed that drastically. Head Coach Sean McVay has gone on record to say that LA will play its starters in Week 18's finale against the Arizona Cardinals. That allows the Rams to close the gap in their respective awards races, but the odds are long.

1. MVP - Matthew Stafford



Matthew Stafford was once the frontrunner for the NFL's 2025 MVP. It would have been his first time earning the honor in his otherwise illustrious career. Now, he's a heavy underdog to the New England Patriots' Drake Maye, who's listed at -340 by FanDuel. Last time out, he threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns on over 90 percent completion against the New York Jets. Meanwhile, Stafford gave away three interceptions in an upset loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He's now second in odds at just +280.



2. OPOY - Puka Nacua



The Offensive Player of the Year race was incredibly loaded this season. At one point, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson all had legitimate cases. Now, with just one game left to play, JSN has it all but locked up at -380.



CMC is a distant second at +380, while Nacua has fallen to +1,400. In his last game, Nacua had just five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. He still has a chance to claim the receiving triple crown, but it appears his chances to earn the OPOY are shot.

