Why the Rams Will Have Close Eye on Saturday's NFL Action

The Los Angeles Rams have been in a rare spot for the last two weeks, losing their second game in a row in an upset to the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Injuries have begun to hurt the team, while inconsistencies against the run and rough plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford have landed the Rams in a bit of a lull.

However, Saturday will be a critical day for Los Angeles. There is plenty at stake for them as they'll find out where they may play in the postseason and where they are seeded in the NFC playoffs. Yet, the kicker is that they aren't playing tomorrow: the NFC South and NFC West will be the determining factors for the Rams' positioning in two weeks.

High stakes without snapping the ball

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Saturday will feature two critical and playoff-deciding games for four teams in the NFC. In the late afternoon, the Carolina Panthers will travel to Tampa to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title and the No. 4 seed in the conference, while the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers square off in Santa Clara to determine the No. 1 seed in the conference, homefield advantage in the playoffs, and the winner of the NFC West.

The Rams will be watching closely. Depending on Saturday night's game, McVay's squad could be traveling to either Philadelphia for a Week 3 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, or travel to either Carolina (Week 13) or Tampa (Week 12).

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Rams would much rather have the No. 5 seed, which gives them a chance to host a playoff game, but that would only come in the NFC Championship game. This is still an incredibly talented team, and at their best, they might be the best in the NFL. There is a good chance they would have to spend their entire postseason trip on the road if they are to reach the Super Bowl.

However, which team would they feel more comfortable playing against? The Buccaneers have fallen off the face of the Earth, and it feels as though this is the Panthers' division to lose, and they are the same team that beat Los Angeles several weeks ago. The first home playoff game in Charlotte in 10 years would have that city and stadium rocking, turning into a hostile environment for the Rams.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, if I were the Rams, I'd want to play the Eagles again. The reigning champions are not the same group as last year and have struggled on offense, to their standards, this season. The Rams were dominating the game before special teams and third down inconsistencies led to a comeback win for Philadelphia.

Either way, this is why the Rams must make a statement against the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season finale. They must remind people why they were considered the Super Bowl favorites just two weeks ago. Whatever happens on Saturday, they take care of business in the final home game of the season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter with the best content on your favorite football team. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Don't forget to follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.