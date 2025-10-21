How Matthew Stafford Stacks Up in Latest QB Impact Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL through seven weeks of the season. The Rams are going to be one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl if they keep playing good football this season. The Rams are coming off a great win overseas in London.
Stafford went to London and had himself one heck of a game. He threw for five touchdowns and that was without his No. 1 wide receiver Puka Nacua who was out in Week 7 with an ankle injury. That did not slow down Stafford.
Now, the Rams head into their bye week with a lot of good things to show for and they are still looking for ways to improve this football team. They will get a couple of players back after they come back from the bye and that will improve this team. They want to have a special season and are looking forward to all that is coming up for them. They are off to a great start as this season is almost nearing the halfway point. For the Rams, they want to go all the way.
Stafford has been playing some of the best football of his career, if not the best of his career. Right now he is a front runner for NFL MVP. He has this offense clicking and it is only getting better. Stafford is just that quarterback that is hard to take out and stop. He has found multiple receivers in each game and that has been a huge positive fot this team and it will continue to be moving foward.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network gave his recent quarterback rankings this season by quarterback impact. He has Stafford slated in at No. 13.
13) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
2025 PFSN QBi Grade: 82.1 (B-)
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Though Matthew Stafford falls down a spot after Week 7, it’s hardly his fault. He was highly efficient in the lighter workload he was asked to carry, throwing for only 182 passing yards but also adding five passing touchdowns and no interceptions in the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Jaguars.
As of this writing, Stafford ranks third in the NFL in passing yards and leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns. His 109.3 passer rating is also the fifth-highest in the league, indicating it’s generally been a very good season for the veteran quarterback.
