Rams' Matthew Stafford Details Approach For Seahawks Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With an MVP candidacy taking it's final stride towards the finish line, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared a detailed evaluation of his next challenge... defeating the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford on Seattle

During his presser, Stafford spoke specifically on the exterior factors impacting the game.

The Quick Turnaround

Stafford was asked what is the hardest part of playing two games in five days.

“Physically," stated Stafford. "I think that's the most difficult part, especially this late in the season going into our 15th game we'll be playing and you have 14 under the belt and then trying to turn around and play in a couple days is tough, especially for somebody as old as I am. That's the biggest thing. Obviously, you have a great opponent that we're playing in a tough environment as well, that not to be discounted. Personally for me, physically is probably the toughest part.”

The Climate

Not only will the Rams be traveling to the Pacific Northwest, but the cold winds from the Pacific have been compounded by a massive windstorm that has affected the area. Stafford was asked if anything changes for him in rainy weather.

“It just depends," stated Stafford. "I don't know how granular you want to get. It's just like, how rainy is it? We played in London and early in that game it was really slick. Both teams have to play in it so you just have to adjust as you play. Then it got a little bit drier as the game went on and we were able to adjust. I think same for Carolina, really kind of opposite, right? It started a little bit drier and then became rainy there for a little bit and then dried back out at the end. You just have to call the game and play the game as the weather allows you to. For me personally, I just try to do everything I can to continue to do what I always do, throw it in a good spot and let those guys go make plays.”

The Familiarity

Having played the Seahawks just four weeks ago and with this meeting being the third time Stafford has faced Mike Macdonald's defense as constructed in Seattle, he was asked if there's an advantage with the familiarity.

“I don't think there's an advantage, no," stated Stafford. "There's no disadvantage either. I think it's just who's going to go out there and play better on Thursday. That's what it really boils down to every single week in this league no matter who's matching up against who. We understand that and we prepare to try to go be that team every single week. This week is no different.”

