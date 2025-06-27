Three Potential Destinations Named For Ex-Rams' Receiver Odell Beckham
It appears Odell Beckham Jr isn't done with football, and while a return to the Rams seems slim to none, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed a few teams that could serve as a future home for the former All-Pro.
Let's look at how viable these options are.
"New York Giants: Besides Beckham and a handful of current Giants teasing the possibility of a reunion tour, this actually makes some sense. "OBJ" is still a fan favorite among contingents of Giants faithful for the spunky playmaking that made him an NFL phenom at the start of his career," wrote Benjamin. "And some added receiver depth couldn't hurt behind returning starters Nabers and Darius Slayton."
The issue: There have already been multiple reports that have come out that if Beckham is to re-join the Giants, it would be on a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization. The problem is that head coach Brian Daboll is on the hot seat with a rookie quarterback waiting in the wings. It may be unfair to point out, but the truth is that Beckham's exit from Cleveland and Miami may make the Giants cautious of pairing Beckham Jr with Jaxson Dart or even a veteran like Russell Wilson.
"New York Jets: What if Beckham wasn't teasing a Giants reunion by posing outside of MetLife Stadium, but rather a return to East Rutherford, New Jersey, in general? The Jets arguably have an even greater need for receiving help behind Garrett Wilson, with Josh Reynolds currently tabbed the No. 2 target for new quarterback Justin Fields and fellow reserve Allen Lazard a candidate to be moved to stay reunited with Aaron Rodgers."
The issue: It appears age would prevent Beckham from joining the Jets, as head coach Aaron Glenn is revamping the franchise with an injection of youth, already saying goodbye to older players like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
"Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers have DK Metcalf as a legitimate No. 1 wideout for Aaron Rodgers, but all indications are they're still exploring additional weaponry after dealing George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham may not be the standout he once was, but he's also been on Rodgers' radar for years; the Green Bay Packers reportedly tried to land Beckham to pair with A-Rod during the 2021 season, and Rodgers admitted later that he had interest in Beckham following him to the Jets."
The issue: There really isn't one. If Beckham is to play again, the Steelers may just be the best fit for him if Beckham is okay with limited usage. The Steelers have already established their top two receivers as D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin but the thought of playing with Rodgers might be the thing to get a deal done.
