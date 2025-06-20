Did the Rams Pass on the Next Eli Manning?
The Los Angeles Rams were constantly linked to New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throughout the entire 2025 NFL Draft process and had an oppertunity to trade up and select him considering the Giants took Dart 25th overall and the Rams owned the 26th overall pick.
However, the Rams, citing still having Matthew Stafford as a reason why they didn't go after him, decided to use their picks to reload their offense with players who are able to contribute from week one.
Yet, Dart continues to make waves as Fox Sports' Rob Rang, in an exercise where he pairs one rookie to a franchise legend to display what type of career arc the rookie may have equated Jaxson Dart's potential to the successes of Eli Manning.
"The plan in New York seems to be to let veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston duke it out for the starting role and allow Dart time to sharpen his skills," wrote Rang. "That approach paid off with Manning, who sat behind Kurt Warner before starting seven games (losing six of them) as a rookie. Dart appears to have the mental toughness to handle the glare of the New York media, and he certainly possesses the physical traits as well."
Like in New York, Dart would've been able to sit behind Stafford. The Los Angeles media market is much more kind to players, and unlike with the Giants, Dart wouldn't be put at risk by a coaching staff and front office that feels like their jobs are on the line.
So that begs the question, did the Rams miss out on the next Eli Manning and I'm going to have to say no. While both Dart and Manning are graduates of Ole Miss, both players received far different educations when it came to the game of football.
Manning's head coach was his brother Peyton's offensive coordinator at Tennessee David Cutcliffe.
Cutcliffe is one of the best quarterback developers in NCAA history, and his scheme's allowed both Manning brothers to have seamless transitions into the NFL.
While Lane Kiffin, Dart's head coach, has a history of putting players in the NFL, every single quarterback he has coached as a head coach has flamed out once coming to the league. Kiffin runs a simplified offensive system that produces results, but his offense is meant to induce mistakes only made by collegiate-level defenses.
I'd pump the breaks on a Dart-Manning comparison.
