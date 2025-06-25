Insider Dashes AFC Foe's Hopes For Jalen Ramsey
The Pittsburgh Steelers, following recent social media activity by Jalen Ramsey, have checked in with the All-Pro cornerback as he continues to train by himself, staying away from the Miami Dolphins as the two sides look for a smooth divorce from each other.
"I think Pittsburgh checked in," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. "I'm not so sure that Pittsburgh's going to be the destination. In fact, if I had to guess, I would say Pittsburgh would not be the likely destination. I think when you're trying to figure out a home for Jalen Ramsey, two teams that make sense and we'll see how it plays out, would both be in Los Angeles, be it the Chargers or the Rams.
"I know people have brought up the Rams, and the Rams just continue to float around out there. It would have to work financially for both sides."
There has been a lot of noise being made recently about Ramsey.
Ramsey recently started following several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Instagram as his following list includes the likes of Cam Heyward, DeShon Elliott, D.K. Metcalf, Joey Porter Jr, Darius Slay, and other Steelers players.
Sean McVay spoke about Ramsey at minicamp, stating while interest remains, there are financial barriers currently preventing Ramsey's return.
Miami Dolphins All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill stated that he's attempting to sway a reconciliation between the franchise and Ramsey.
“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”
Also, it should be noted that Ramsey was recently working out with fellow Rams' Super Bowl champion Eric Weddle and his son. Weddle is also a Chargers legend, who has since rekindled his relationship with the Chargers after Jim Harbaugh was named head coach.
Ramsey is also good friends with his Florida State teammate and Chargers' All-Pro safety Derwin James.
The Dallas Cowboys were also mentioned as being vaguely interested in Ramsey.
Schefter expects Ramsey's situation to be resolved by the start of training camp. Rams training camp starts on July 22nd.
