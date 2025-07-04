Year 3 Could Be Best for Rams' Dominant Pass-Rusher
Offensive coordinators preparing for the Rams this year might want to review tape of the team’s 27-9 playoff win over Minnesota. That’s when the Rams’ young defensive front reached the stratosphere of its capability.
Byron Young was front and center, in Sam Darnold’s living room. The linebacker posted 1½ sacks – part of the Rams’ record-tying nine on the day – to dismantle the 14-3 Vikings. And no pun intended, the breakout player on the NFL’s most talented young defensive front might just be Young.
“When he's at his best, it's a lot of fun to watch,” outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio told Sarah Barshop. “I think he's going to take another step forward in regards to his game, his ability to affect games, his ability to disrupt offenses and be the player that he's capable of being.”
In other words, Young is getting older. And as in any walk of life, an NFL edge rusher gains maturity, wisdom and discernment as he ages. According to Barshop, Coniglio challenged Young to enter his third NFL season with a more intentional and consistent approach, knowing he can top the 15½ sacks he registered over his first two years.
And if he can get even better in Year 3, remember Coniglio. Another rising Sean McVay assistant, Coniglio entered the NFL with Young in 2023 after several college coaching stops. He also played the position at Miami, Ohio, so he’s another product of the Cradle of Coaches. Their journeys are forever linked, so if anyone is going to get the best out of Young, it’s Coniglio.
Coniglio’s other star pupil is already a household name in NFL circles, the league’s reigning defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse. The team’s only first-round selection over the last nine NFL drafts, Verse finished only sixth among rookies in the sexiest edge-rusher category – he had just 4½ sacks. His Florida State and Rams teammate Braden Fiske led NFL rookies with 8½.
But rest assured, Verse not only knows his efforts created opportunities for Young, Fiske and other teammates, he also knows he can get his own number much higher this year. He told Adam Schefter last month he left at least 10 sacks on the field.
“I'm not giving them up like I was last year,” Verse said. “I'm going to take that little extra step, keep my feet underneath me and I'm taking everything I get this year. I know that.”
And that’s a scary proposition combined with a more intentional Young, especially for those opponent offensive coordinators with their hands full trying to game plan protections.
