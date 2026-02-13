How Rams Superstar Byron Young Continues To Pay It Forward

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Byron Young defines excellence, and now three off-seasons removed from the call that would change his life, Young sits at the precipice of a high-eight-to-low-nine-figure extension, providing him with generational wealth after a breakout year for the Los Angeles Rams superstar.

One of the more soft-spoken players on the Rams in regards to interactions with the media, Young rarely draws attention to himself, and as a result, his play often goes underappreciated by national audiences. Despite the lack of love from the outside, everyone within the Rams understands Young's worth as their bank accounts multiplied due to his game-changing play.

However, Young's prerogative has never been about personal accolades or individual glory. Instead, his team-first nature and dedication to the Rams' ultimate cause have set Young up to be a franchise legend, and like those before him, here is an exclusive look at how Young is paying back those who laid the foundation for his success by paying it forward, paving a strong future for the defensive line.

The Lessons Of Yesterday Build The Roads Of Tomorrow

Hard work is no stranger to Byron Young . In fact, it's Young's relentless work ethic that got him to the NFL. A native of South Carolina, Young's football journey would take him to several stops throughout the South.

A well-documented journey, Young wasn't a highly sought-after recruit like many of his teammates; instead working at Burger King before landing a gig with Dollar General, making his way up to assistant manager in order to make ends meet.

In a story by Rams' Wyatt Miller, Young would be out of football for two years after leaving high school as a zero-star recruit, eventually finding a flyer for an open tryout at Georgia Military College. Young took his shot, made his mark while balancing life as a student, football player, and cashier at a Circle K. Young also had to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, he would find himself at the University of Tennessee after generating interest from around the SEC, eventually being drafted by the Rams in the third round during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young helped turn the Tennessee program around, with his Volunteers defeating Nick Saban for the first time since Saban joined Alabama, while Tennessee won 11 games for the first time since 2001. Young was a First-Team All-SEC selection.

The Man of the Moment

I had the privilege of covering Young this past season, a season in which he set the franchise record for most consecutive games with at least a .5 sack, while earning his first career double-digit sack season and his first Pro Bowl selection.

Here's everything I learned about Young through various conversations over this past season and why he's on the verge of everlasting success.

Pilates Is Young's Superpower

Young's 2025 got off to an excellent start due to his work in the offseason, especially introducing Pilates into his weekly preparations.

“I'm being dead serious when I say Pilates," stated Rams' Jared Verse on Young's improved play. "I'm being dead serious. He’s been so intentional with it. He's talking about how good it makes him feel after the fact and how good his trainer is and everything like that. He feels more flexible. He feels more fluid. He feels more confident in his body. I feel like that's what I attribute to it.”

This February marks one year since Young instituted Pilates as a part of his routine. Young was interested in the activity to improve his physique and play while preventing his body from sustaining injuries beyond the wear and tear of football.

“I definitely feel it a lot just breathing and everything," stated Young before Training Camp. "Like I said, I'm feeling a lot leaner. On the field, I don't get as gassed. In my form, in my technique, every time I'm in position, I can be in it for a longer period of time. Stability with my knees, when I'm in my stance, it's a lot easier and a lot smoother. Especially bending around the corners. I've seen that [improving] during OTAs and [with] everything I've been doing. I've seen the improvements.”

Young began to rebuild the calluses that head coach Sean McVay preaches during the season, using his unsure feelings about Pilates to power his efforts, taking the words of his father to do so.

“Yes, it was really difficult," stated Young. "When I did the first day, I remember I was like, ‘she's trying to kill me’. I was shaking really bad and I was kind of embarrassed at first because I'm a competitor and struggling at something being a professional athlete, I'm not used to that."

"Something my dad told me, ‘if it's something that you are nervous about or struggling with, and you know you need it, I feel like you should attack it. Don't do everything you're good at. You have got to do stuff that you're not good at.’ Ever since then, something in my head told me that you’ve got to go get it. Every day I was doing it. The weird thing about it is, it really does not get easier. You just understand this is what it takes.”

Young has cited in multiple interviews that his reliance on his family has powered his journey with the words and support of his parents, allowing Young to keep his eyes on the prize while his relationship with his massive family remains a defining part of his story.

When I spoke to Young during the season, he was more than happy with the results Pilates gave him, helping him remain fresh in his expanded role.

"I think so far, I see a lot of improvement," stated Young. "Everything in my game, doing Pilates, [being] leaner, bending the edge, more loose, just stronger in the core, you know, in general, but all around I just definitely see improvement in all of that."

Young would also say to the media that Jared Verse could do Pilates if he wanted. Verse said he wouldn't, jokingly preferring hot yoga instead.

The Michael Hoecht Role

While Young primarily played his natural position on the edge, there were times Young was deployed in the Michael Hoecht role, especially on passing downs. The Michael Hoecht role is a defensive role that calls for freedom of movement and the ability to drop into coverage. A linebacker role that allows Young to line up anywhere on the line of scrimmage, this new role means more snaps and requires a wider arsenal of skills.

Young replaced the outgoing Hoecht, whom Young was a teammate with for two seasons as Hoecht signed with Buffalo.

Before the season, I asked Young about the differences between defensive coordinator Chris Shula from year one to year two.

“I would say the difference is having designed plays for certain players and knowing that type of player for that play," stated Young. "At the beginning, I'd say it was more of him trying to feel it out. But then he kind of leaned towards, ‘okay this player right here is good for this play and this is how he plays’. So, he tries to do that for the sake of the defense. He’s definitely trying to design certain plays for certain players that could take advantage of that [opportunity].”

One of those plays was the Hoecht role, which allowed Young to attack from advantageous positions, helping him finish the season with career-highs in every tackling category. I followed up with Young regarding how he felt about the role, now that he has experience playing in it.

"I see a lot of opportunities in general, being a player who can do a lot of different things and moving around regardless what it is, I practice hard for that," stated Young. "I practice hard every day to get my body in shape. It's gonna be different things that can be thrown at me, but I just want to step up to the plate. I think so far, I've been doing pretty good, but I love it though. You know, it's something that'll grow, and every day I try to get better at it."

Young was one of the NFL's best in 2025, and his work ethic continues to translate into everything he does.

The Bond Between Brothers

While Young's relationship with Jared Verse often gets talked about, the entire defensive line is a brotherhood. Something the entire line tried to emphasize is learning each other's attacks to then pair off one another. Young cited Braden Fiske as a player he enjoys attacking with.

"Sometimes you never know what he's doing, I might read off of him," stated Young. "Opportunities, those ops, it could be where he could win high or I could win low. I'm playing off him, sometimes he playing off me so always opportunities there. Giving them different looks, you never know what's coming, so I think that's how we kind of stay good because you don't always get shown the same look. When you show them different looks, they never know what gonna happen. I love that. I love playing off him."

Young also shares a close relationship with Kobie Turner, having been drafted together, being molded in the image of Aaron Donald in Donald's final season, while finishing as the top two in rookie sacks, a list they would help Fiske top a year later, with Verse winning Rookie of the Year.

Off the field, Young and Verse share a tremendous bond. One that motivates both men to be the best versions of themselves while keeping it light.

“A lot of times they make fun of each other," stated Rams DC Chris Shula. "There are certain things in practice or a certain drop or really anything like them talking about them playing offense. They always want to do that. Verse thinks he could play tight end. It's really nonstop every single day.”

It's true. They harass the hell out of each other. Verse will perpetually clown Young on the field, making sure to notice any error Young makes, using every moment as ammunition for his next verbal attack, while Young will badger Verse so much during Verse's weekly presser, Verse will start letting cuss words fly like candy on Halloween, much to the annoyance of the Rams communications team.

That is just an inkling into their relationship. Verse will invite Young out to eat and at this point, there is zero guarantee Young will show up.

"'BY’ is the worst person in the world because he'll look you in your eyes. You'll genuinely believe him," joked Verse. "He'll be like, ‘I'm going to be there.’ I'm like, ‘You can just tell me no. I'm not going to take offense to it. You can just say no.’ He's like, ‘Nah, bro. I'm going to be there.’

"One dinner, I texted him like, ‘Hey bro, we're going to dinner.' I'm leaving right now because I live farther than him. He's like, ‘Alright bro. I'm on the way.’ I said, ‘Bro, are you actually?’ He was like, ‘I'm on the way.’ I passed his house, and he's like, ‘I'm walking out the door now.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ I get there, he's like, ‘Hey bro, I'm pulling up 20 minutes away.’ I said, ‘Okay, bet.’ I get inside, 20 minutes passed. I call him, and he doesn't answer. He calls me back, lets it ring one time and hangs up, and I didn't hear from the rest of the night, so I don't trust ‘BY’ anymore.”

Verse took Young's lack of adherence to plans in stride, continuing to praise Young every chance he got during the season.

“It's good. ‘BY’ is somebody I consider a brother," stated Verse. "Take away football from my life and his life, I think he and I would be friends and interacting with each other. That's someone I genuinely consider a brother.”

After Young was named to the Pro Bowl, he would respond to these claims, admitting sometimes it is true he's absent due to his homebody nature, but he does often go to dinner with Verse and others, ensuring the friendship they share extends off the field.

Rams head coach Sean McVay backed this claim with his own perspective.

“I think they both have just a great zest for playing this game," stated McVay. "They enjoy messing around with each other. They're a really good example. We always talk about walking that fine line of the urgency and the enjoyment. I think they do a great job of that. I think there's a lot of selflessness and a lot of love for celebrating each other's successes. I can think about it as you're asking me about it, even in the postgame locker room after we won against Jacksonville in London."

"They had their arm around each other. They're like stepbrothers with each other. They're really good football players that I think have nice complimentary skill sets. They love and care about each other. I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio does such a great job setting the temperature and the tone for that room giving guys the freedom to be themselves, but also has the structure of continuously challenging and pushing them to be who they want to be as players and as men."

"I love those two guys and I love watching how authentic and real their relationship and support of one another is. They go at each other too in a good way as well.”

The Pro Bowl

Young and Verse, as previously mentioned, made the 2025 Pro Bowl. This marks Young's first and Verse's second selection.

When Young spoke about the honor, he mentioned how much it meant to him, that he found out with McVay, immediately went to Verse, and then spoke about how Verse's energy, enthusiasm, and relatable passion drives him to be a better player, words that Verse would echo.

“Personally, it's an incredible honor," stated Verse. "Being one of the top players in the league and to be able to be recognized for that, to be able to have the opportunity to go to the games and everything like that. I don't want to go. I'm not planning on going or anything like that, but to be recognized and everything like that, just to make my presence felt, the things I'm doing, my impact not being let up."

"It’s not being taken advantage of, but doing with it with ‘BY’ [Byron Young], it’s amazing. I wish y'all could have seen when we both found out. [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] told both of us. He was on opposite side. I was on the field and he was in the weight room and we found out and he came running out. It was kind of weird the way we like hype up each other. It was a little weird.”

McVay would add his view on the celebrations.

“One of the things that I think is my favorite part about this team is we talk about the enjoyment for other’s success," stated McVay. "I think when you see the way these guys celebrate each other's successes, that's a really special part of any good culture whether it's in business or in sports. The genuine excitement that they had to be able to share in something that meant a lot to them, but how happy they were for each other."

"They're able to share that experience and those shared experiences are what life's about. It's why we're not meant to do this alone. That's why I love football so much and what it represents for people that are usually pretty fulfilled in their lives. It's always about, what are you doing for others or how are you doing it where you're a part of something bigger than yourselves? I don't remember much, but I remember the other day because it was pretty recently and you get the letter that they had both made it."

"I went and told ‘BY’ [Byron Young] when he was in the weight room. Verse was on the field and then they came and hugged like stepbrothers [laughter]. It was cool. It was something you can't fake. It was one of those moments that you step back and you're so happy. That’s why you get into coaching, to try to help people reach and realize their highest potential and to try to be able to shine light on others."

"When you saw [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe Coniglio’s reaction and you saw [Defensive Coordinator] Chris Shula's and then you saw their reaction for one another because they were recognized, you step back and you say, ‘These are the moments of why you do this to be able to see other people sharing that excitement for one another, but also the things that they're doing for this football team.’ It was a pretty cool deal. I'm glad you asked me about that.”

Shula would also add his comments on the selection.

“I was happy for them. You feel for some of the guys that didn't get recognized," stated Shula. "That's where your mind goes first. But, I’m so happy for ‘BY’ [Byron Young]. Well-deserved for both of them. I think it's more of just not necessarily the sack numbers, it's the down in and down out play, how they're affecting the game and how much of an impact they have on our defense. It's awesome to see those guys get recognition that they deserve.”

It's All Love in Los Angeles

That wonderful moment was one of the highlights of the Rams' season, but the spirit of the moment has been a guiding force within the facility throughout the McVay era. There is a conscientious choice made by every man who walks into the organization. To do what is best for the team and to put the combined interests of the group before individual accolades.

What makes Aaron Donald a legend? Cooper Kupp? Whitworth and Havenstein? They came, they won, they dominated, and then they taught, playing trees for whose shade they will enjoy from the luxury boxes at SoFi Stadium.

With Kobie Turner, Puka Nacua, Alaric Jackson, and Warren McClendon carrying on the tradition of their predecessors, Young pays the gifts he received as a young player back by passing in on to the next generation.

I asked him about the Rams' culture and for his perspective on taking the leap from student to teacher.

"I think it's definitely the Rams culture, just something that every year, you're a vet now, even though, maybe your second year or third year, you still got someone that could mentor someone else," stated Young. "Like Verse, this is second year, he mentors Josaiah [Stewart], even sometimes he mentors Nick [Hampton]. At the same time, even I mentor Nick sometimes, but in my eyes, you never, rookie or not, you're never too young or old to try to be a leader in the room."

Michael Hoecht: The Older Brother

Like all older brothers, Michael Hoecht occupied that role for the outside linebackers room. His impact and persona left a memorable mark by those who have assumed leadership roles within the position group, people like Young.

“They do it in their own way," stated Chris Shula on Young and Verse's leadership. "Verse is really leading, at this point, by practicing as hard as possible. You can see it. He is running on Thursday and saying no loafing. He's making sure everybody gets out of the stack, running to the ball. Those guys are engaged in the meeting room. When you're in that meeting room with Joe, it's a lot of open discussion. ‘I would play this block like this. I would play it like this."

"I would align like this.’ There are a lot of different things like that. It's a ton of interaction and those guys have just been awesome. Those guys learned from [Former Rams’ Defensive End Michael] Hoecht last year and now they're taking the next step.”

But like all older brothers, they prompt their younger siblings to do idiotic things, like go shirtless while warming up against the Jets in a game Sean McVay considers one of the coldest he's ever experienced.

“That was all [Bills Defensive End] Michael Hoecht," joked Verse. "That was all his idea. He came outside with no shirt and the rest of us took our shirts off. Hoecht’s not here right now so I don't plan on taking mine off [laughter]. I might [wear a] short sleeve, like always, but shirtless, we'll have a conversation about that.”

It seems like that was a lesson learned the hard way.

Paying It Forward

As mentioned, taking the lessons learned from Hoecht, Young and Verse have tried to pass it on to Josaiah Stewart and the rest of the Rams outside linebackers. Stewart, who plays the Hoecht role as well, stepped up repeatedly last season, with his aggression and will translating from college to the league.

"He takes everything seriously, and he just like a pro," stated Young. Never seen a guy other than Verse, Verse did the same thing his rookie year, but just a guy like that, he approached everything like a pro and he didn't flinch, get in the game, he's ready to go. He's the one, just like us, getting his first sack, proud of him, and everything he does in his development. He asked questions, he ready to learn, his get off is insane, getting pressure to a quarterback and you know, that's something that we need in a room, especially Hoecht leaving, someone definitely needed to step up, so him and Nick Hampton definitely did really good yesterday."

Verse would also speak highly of Stewart, as Stewart overcame injury in OTAs to remain on his fast developmental schedule.

“I try to give him the tips that I have," stated Verse. "I leaned on [Bills Defensive End Michael] Hoecht a lot, I leaned on [Outside Linebacker Byron Young] ‘BY’ a lot. I try to give him what I can. I feel like it’s also better to learn yourself. If we are in practice, sometimes I'll tell him a little something like, ‘Be prepared for this.’ Sometimes I won't because I want to see how he'll react to it in real time, then I’ll talk to him after the play. That's just something I do. My dad has always done that with me, my brothers did that with me. I do it with [other] people.”

Verse spoke on the traits that make Stewart such a successful football player.

“I think it's his mental aspect and how he's grown mentally on the field," stated Verse. "You see the way he plays, he’s reading the defense. Some teams when they play in 11 personnel, they do this, [when they play in] 12 personnel, they do that. He's able to decipher what's happening in each personnel and that's honestly something that not a lot of first year players have. It's usually a second-year player that…for me, that’s when I got the hang of that. To see him be able to get on that early, I'm excited for him in year two.”

Built For The Moment

Young's life has defined how the human spirit can triumph over incredible odds when stoked with the flames of having family. Young has his own family, a dad who showed him the way, a mom who kept Young's eye on the prize, a brother who took him in, and a family for which he loves dearly.

Then, in Los Angeles, he has another family. His football family. The ones he goes to war with, who he spends his week with, whom he travels around the country with.

But how do you do everything Byron Young has done? Work ethic only takes a person so far, character too. There's something inate about Young, perhaps something conjured from the heavens.

To be out of football for two years, to go to a junior college on a tryout, to get through COVID while working jobs that barely scraped by, studying hard enough to get a team-high GPA. How does Young do it? Because when backed against a wall, Young was taught to face the opposition head on.

I asked Young about how the Rams engineered a comeback against the Tennessee Titans after giving up a touchdown that goes beyond reasonable expectations for an NFL highlight.

"To be honest, it's something that I've been going through all my life, just not even about football," stated Young. "Just like going through stuff all my life and understanding that stuff happens, but you can't hide your tail, you can't just run from it, you got to face it full on. Just like the Texans. We went down going into halftime, we didn't flinch at all, and I just felt like it was more momentum, like it gave me more energy."

"Just to want to go back out there, just staying with this game, being down and going into halftime, getting the ball back, my mindset was just to come back out here and make a play. Regardless what happens, make a play because at the end of the day, my brothers relying on me, and I'm relying on them and I feel like, when you think that way, it's less pressure. So for me, I just go, regardless we down or up. I just always try to keep the same mindset. Don't try to overthink.

Young recorded the game-changing strip sack of Cam Ward. The Rams would go on to win the game.

Paid In Full

There is a continuous thread that connects the story of Byron Young . A thread that joins familial support with hard work, a little luck, extra effort, and a heart willing to give and to learn.

So with potentially over a $100 million headed Young's way in the next 12 months, best believe Young is ready for it. He's walked the path of others, laying down bricks for generations to come. In Los Angeles and wherever his post-football desires may be.

