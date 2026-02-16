Rams Have An Expensive Question to Answer on Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had high hopes for Byron Young after he had an excellent rookie campaign but massive reshuffling on the defensive side of the ball quelled the ability for a dominant sophmore effort.

Young readjusted, as did the Rams, leading to him having a game-wrecking campaign in 2025.

Byron Young Remains At His Peak

After a breakout campaign, Young continues to rake in the accolades as he enters the first offseason in which the Rams and his representation are able to open talks for a contract extension.

Pro Football Focus named Young as their 83rd best player in 2025 out of 101 selections.

"Young put together one of the most complete seasons of any edge defender in the league," stated PFF. "He was one of only three players at the position — alongside Myles Garrett and Will Anderson Jr. — to rank among the top 15 in both PFF pass-rushing grade (81.2) and PFF run-defense grade (77.8). Young also led all edge defenders in run-stop rate (9.8%)."

High praise considering Garrett set the NFL record for single-season sacks while winning Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, Anderson Jr was the tip of the spear for a Houston Texans defense that dominated their opposition.

Iron Sharpens Iron

While Young has a breakout year of his own, leading to his first Pro Bowl selection, his impact is felt in throughout the facility. In a exclusive story , Young has played a big role in Josaiah Stewart's development, passing on the lessons and the standards instilled in him by guys like Aaron Donald and Michael Hoecht.

“I think so," stated Sean McVay on if Stewart has learned from Young and Jared Verse. "I think he has a lot of respect for those guys. I think the game makes sense to him. He’s a very instinctual player. He’s really smart. He very rarely makes the same mistake twice and then he’s obviously got some really special ability. I think he's just continuing to learn."

"I do think things come to him naturally because of his overall football IQ and feel and just some of the natural things that make sense to him whether it be situationally or as a rusher being able to work edges on people or understanding how to set an edge and even where he fits in some of the coverage contours. He's just a really good football player and he’s only going to get better.”

I asked Young for his thoughts on Stewart's development earlier in the season. Young praised Stewart's work ethic and poise.

"He takes everything seriously, and he just like a pro," stated Young. "Never seen a guy other than Verse, Verse did the same thing his rookie year, but just a guy like that, he approached everything like a pro and he didn't flinch, get in the game, he's ready to go. He's the one, just like us, getting his first sack, proud of him, and everything he does in his development. He asked questions, he ready to learn, his get off is insane, getting pressure to a quarterback and you know, that's something that we need in a room, especially Hoecht leaving, someone definitely needed to step up, so him and Nick Hampton definitely did really good yesterday."

The Big Question

With all the accolades Young has hauled in and all the ways he improves the Rams, should the Rams extend him this offseason, considering an extension would likely be worth nine figures?

