Are the Rams Saving New Jersey Designs for Special Event?
For years, Rams fans have been teased with the though of new jerseys after the team remodeled their image following the 2019 season. While many, including myself still hold an affinity to the jerseys the Rams wore when they were tearing it up at the L.A. Coliseum, the franchise continues to move forward.
However, the lack of new designs outside of a league-wide "rivalries" jersey update has fans wondering when the Rams will follow through. I believe that due to the Rams' traveling to Australia next season, it will happen then.
“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.
“Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market. This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”
The Rams are the only NFL team to have multiple marketing rights in Asia as well as throughout the Pacific and they have one of the most visible Polynesian stars in the NFL in Puka Nacua, a player whose lineage tracks straight to Samoa.
It is my opinion that the Rams are waiting until next year to release their designs as it will be a part of a massive marketing campaign in Australia, a move designed to catapult the Rams' brand into Asia, a continent the Rams have exclusive access to and a continent that has over a billion potential new consumers.
Keep in mind that the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics are coming to Los Angeles so timing a new jersey next year could be the start of the Rams' major push into the region as the region is coming to Los Angeles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE