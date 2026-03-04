New Details Emerge on Rams' Expected Extension For Trent McDuffie

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams acquired cornerback Trent McDuffie on Wednesday. McDuffie is currently on his fifth-year option and the Rams have already stated they will extend McDuffie, tying him to the franchise for the future.

McDuffie , who is set to turn 26 years old this September, is entering the prime of his career, and considering he's on pace for at least a borderline Hall of Fame career, the Rams want to ensure the price they paid to add McDuffie isn't wasted in one year's time.

The Details That We Know So Far

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams' expected deal for McDuffie will reset the cornerback market across the league.

"When Trent McDuffie gets his new contract, which should be soon, it's likely that he's the new highest-paid CB in the NFL at more than $30.1M in new money," stated Rapoport. "The #Rams, who acquired McDuffie and his $13.6M salary in 2026, will see it as an entirely new contract."

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At over $30.1 million per season, the Rams have addressed the position long-term but now leave themselves open to losing multiple premier contributors over the next few years. However, if the Rams approach McDuffie's deal in the way that I think they will, there is wiggle room.

The Rams helped themselves by extending Kyren Williams, Nate Landman, and Quentin Lake to front-loaded deals last season. That means the majority of all three's guaranteed money on their three-year extensions will get taken care of this season.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With the Rams having over $40 million in cap space this year, they might leverage that space to take a chunk of various deals, using void years to spread out money in order to incorporate the expected extensions for Puka Nacua and his fellow 2023 draft class teammates.

The Rams can also delay Jared Verse's extension by one year due to his fifth-year option and by that point, Matthew Stafford's $40+ million and Davante Adams $25+ million deals should be off the books by that time. The Rams could also extend Adams if they wish to lower his current $28 million cap hit.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering the current financial situation of the NFL and a rapidly expanding cap that has jumped up over $20 million per year over the last three years, that expansion might be the key piece that allows the Rams' creative accounting, paired with Stan Kroenke's willingness to spend, to keep the majority of the roster intact for the next several years.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.