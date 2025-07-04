Rams to Release New "Rivalries" Uniforms
The Rams will be getting special jerseys in 2025. While they will maintain their standard look for most home and away games, according to CBS Sports, as a result of being members of the NFC West, the team will release new "rivalries" jerseys in either late July or early August.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, this new initiative is designed to mimic other uniform policies across North American sports.
"The concept, dubbed the "Rivalries" program by the NFL and apparel sponsor Nike, will be similar to what Major League Baseball and the NBA have done in recent years," wrote Jones. "The NFL announced this new concept, which will roll out over a four-year span."
The initiative was announced during the NFL Draft, and teams are already posting release dates for their jersey reveals. The Rams have yet to set a date for their release.
"The NFL is home to some of the biggest rivalries in football," Renie Anderson, the NFL's EVP and chief revenue officer, told CBS Sports. "We decided to team up with Nike to allow fans and players to connect like never before with the Rivalries program because nothing brings communities together quite like a good rivalry. We know our fans and players are excited for games with their club's biggest rivals and wanted to make these even bigger. And we know our fans (especially our younger fans) and players get excited when their clubs wear unique and or special uniforms.
"Here's how it will work: Each team will be required to wear the jerseys for one home game against a divisional rival each year over a three-year period," added Jones. "Teams can choose to wear the jersey each year against the same divisional rival or across the division. And because the jerseys must be worn in home games, there wouldn't be a game featuring both teams wearing the jerseys."
The NFL has continually experimented with uniforms, especially in the 21st century, introducing color rush and various alternate jerseys. The NFL has also loosened its helmet policy.
NFL teams are currently allowed to wear throwback or alternate jerseys during four games during the season.
As the Rams push financially into the Pacific, new alternate jerseys prove the franchise a perfect opportunity to push a new product onto an untapped market.
