What Jason Licht, Todd Bowles Extensions Mean for Rams
Tampa Bay on Thursday morning announced contract extensions for general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles. Stan Kroenke and Kevin Demoff likely took note, since their own general manager and head coach are due for contract extensions in the near future.
While the Buccaneers didn’t disclose terms of the new contracts, there’s likely a lot of parallels with what Les Snead and Sean McVay are likely to see in their next deals.
The Rams’ general manager since 2012, when the franchise resided in St. Louis, Snead’s current deal runs through the 2026 season. And like the Buccaneers and several other clubs, the Rams have tied their head coach’s contract to the same timeline. McVay’s current deal also goes through 2026.
Continuity isn’t something to take for granted. Since the beginning of the 2024 regular season alone, eight NFL teams have changed leadership either at their top football executive, head coach, or both: Chicago, Dallas, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, the N.Y. Jets and Tennessee.
Since Week 1 in 2023, 13 NFL teams have made at least one change at either their top football executives, head coaches or both. Atlanta, Carolina, the L.A. Chargers, Seattle and Washington joined the group, and that number doesn’t include additional changes in Las Vegas and Tennessee.
In stark contrast, only five individuals have served as their teams’ top personnel decision-makers longer than Snead. Jerry Jones has been the Dallas general manager since he purchased the team in 1989, and Mike Brown has held a similar owner/GM role in Cincinnati since 1991. Mickey Loomis in New Orleans (2002), John Schneider in Seattle (2010) and Howie Roseman in Philadelphia (2010) also have served longer than Snead.
After Snead (2012), Licht in next on that list, having held the reins in Tampa Bay since 2014.
At age 30, McVay took over on the field for the Rams in 2017, the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. He joined Sean McDermott (Buffalo) and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco) as new head coaches that season who are still at the helm with their respective teams. Only Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh (2007), John Harbaugh in Baltimore (2008) and Andy Reid in Kansas City (2013) have been in place longer.
Licht has combined with Bowles to lead the Buccaneers to five consecutive seasons that ended in playoff berths, the longest such streak in Tampa Bay history.
The Buccaneers have captured the NFC South each of the last four years, too. Bowles is the first head coach in team history to navigate the Buccaneers to three consecutive division championships.
