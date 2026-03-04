What the Rams Need Out of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that's pinning a lot of their future success on draft day. They traded out of last year's first round to give them a chance at a higher pick, and the 13th selection is their reward.

This is on top of having the 29th pick, which could've been their sole selection if they hadn't accepted the trade offer from the Atlanta Falcons last season. The Rams came so close to beating the Seattle Seahawks and winning their second Super Bowl under Sean McVay . What should they be hoping to walk away from the draft with?

Best Case Scenario

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

John Kosko writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the ideal scenarios for each team in the NFC regarding the draft. The Rams gave up an opportunity to address their secondary last year when they traded out of the first round. They make up for that this time around, as the best-case scenario for them is taking Brandon Cisse and Dillon Thieneman.

"The rich get richer, as arguably the most talented roster in the NFL has two first-round picks thanks to a trade in 2025’s NFL Draft. Cisse is a better zone cornerback than pure press man, and that fits the Rams’ needs. Breaking up 10 passes over the past two years, has the requisite size and athleticism to grow in Los Angeles’ secondary".

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Les Snead has done an amazing job of finding the Rams' consistent starters, regardless of the draft capital available to him. He is now in one of the best positions a general manager can be in. There was one thing that held them back from beating the Seahawks, and that was a weak secondary that couldn't stop Sam Darnold from making big plays.

"Thieneman has been one of the best safeties in college football the past three years, finishing his final season with an elite 91.0 overall PFF grade. A potential replacement for Kamren Curl, Thieneman had a forced incompletion rate of 17.2% in 2025".

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key pieces in their secondary are leaving the Rams this offseason, and instead of bringing them back, they should be looking to replace them with better players like Cisse and Thieneman.

I also wouldn't be opposed to them using some of their free agency money to bring in veterans who could coach up the young prospects coming in, or give them spotty minutes if there's an injury or they're not ready at the beginning of the season.

