Three Takeaways From The Rams' NFLPA Report Card

Via ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, the NFLPA has released the 2026 report cards where players assign grades to varius aspects of their organization. Here's three takeaways from the Rams' report card.

1. The Rams Have The Right People In Place

The worst grade any coaching staff member of the Rams received was a B+, and that was for the category of Special Teams Coordinator. Everyone else had at least an A, and considering the Rams fired or parted ways with Chase Blackburn, Ben Kotwica, and Matthew Harper from their Special Teams coaching staff, that's high praise for the rest of Sean McVay's assistants.

The team's nutrition staff and training staff got grades of B and A respectively, so the success goes beyond the meeting rooms. The Rams were able to get many players back on the field, with several coming back ahead of schedule. Their successes with Matthew Stafford's and Quentin Lake's injury speaks for itself.

2. The Move to Their Permanent Facility Could Be A Selling Point to Free Agents

While the Rams had top grades on many of the categories that are controllable, the Rams also had average grades when it came to the gameday experience, especially for treatment of families, the glaring failures have come with the amenities within the facility, such as the dining hall and the locker room.

The good news is that the Rams are currently working on a new permanent facility that will be located near their temporary setup in Woodland Hills, California. The Los Angeles Chargers, who have built a new facility of their own scored high marks in all of those areas. It's also important to note that the Chargers' grade for treatment of families and the grade for home game field were the exact same so that might be a SoFi Stadium issue as much of an organizational issue.

Long story short, especially for veteran players chasing a championship, the Rams will have a coaching staff and facility with A grades across the board. Who wouldn't want to join that?

3. The Rams' Evolving Team Building Strategy Has Paid Off

Not only did the Rams' coaching staff receive top marks, with Sean McVay getting an A+, general manager Les Snead got an A. His recent moves to extend Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Nate Landman during training camp/ season allowed the locker room to celebrate the financial success of three valuable team captains.

Having set up their deals to give the Rams financial flexibility to pay the class of 2023, while not overtly wasting careers, has given Snead a firm standing with the roster he has to finance.

